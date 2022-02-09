2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied In India For The First Time

Hyundai Venue facelift will be launched in India later this year – Most likely ahead of Creta facelift

Hyundai India’s No 2 position is under threat, for the first time in many years. Tata Motors overtook Hyundai for the 2nd spot in Dec 2021. In Jan 2022, Hyundai regained the 2nd position, but only with a few thousand units more than Tata Motors.

Tata Motors has seen immense success with their ‘Forever New’ lineup of cars. This includes Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Safari, Harrier and the recently launched Punch. There was a time when both Nexon and Altroz were behind rivals Venue and i20 in terms of sales. But in recent months, tables have turned.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift

In order to boost sales, Hyundai India is getting ready to launch 4 new / updated SUVs in India this year. This includes Creta facelift, Kona Electric Facelift, New Gen Tucson and the Venue facelift. Except for the Venue, all others have made their debut in abroad market.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to make its debut in a few months, around mid 2022. It will be launched in India soon after. The pre-facelift Hyundai Venue was launched in mid 2019. It will be completing 3 years this May.

Exteriors of the new Venue facelift gets updated. It now gets Hyundai’s new design language, which has already been seen on the Tucson and Creta 2022 models. Headlight design has been revised, front grille is new, alloys design has been changed, rear tail light is new, etc.

2022 Venue – Features and Safety

The interiors have not been spied upon yet. It is likely to be revised with an updated dashboard, new touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, all 4 power windows, 6 speaker audio system, front seats with height adjustable and backward and forward functions.

It will sport a flat bottom, leather wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustments. Venue 2022 also gets steering mounted controls for its multi information display unit which comes in with Bluetooth, BlueLink, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

On board features also include automatic climate control, a central console with armrest, storage space and two cup holders, a cooled glove box and a rather large sunroof with 1 touch operation. It also receives rear AC vents and comfortable seating at the rear with sufficient head, shoulder and leg room for passengers with average height.

Safety features are likely to include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, rear parking sensors with camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

2022 Hyundai Venue Engine

No changes are expected in the engine specs. Hyundai Venue is powered by three engine options. These include a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox, IMT and a dual clutch automatic transmission as an option.

The 1.2 liter, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox while the 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine receives a 6 speed manual or automatic torque converter option. 2022 Venue prices are expected to be increased marginally.

