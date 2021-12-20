2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Spied – New Rear LED Tail Lights

Hyundai Venue made its debut in 2019 and is all set to get a mid-life facelift sometime next year

To keep up with the rising competition, automakers have to regularly update their offerings, especially in the subcompact UV segment. This space has been the most active since the past few years and will remain one of the most sought after segments in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

One of the highest selling cars in this segment- Hyundai Venue, will undergo a mid-life facelift soon. The test mule of the subcompact crossover from the Korean auto giant has been spotted somewhere in its home country, once again. From the latest spy shots, we can clearly see the new LED tail light design.

2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift – Updated Styling

From the leaked images, it can be deduced that there will be subtle revisions to the styling of Venue but the overall stance is expected to remain very similar. For starters, it should get a revised front grille with new inserts, however, from the looks of it, the lighting setup upfront could remain the same. Venue gets a split lighting setup with projector headlamps on the bumper and LED DRLs below the bonnet.

The side profile looks very much unchanged barring new alloy wheel designs. The familiar boxy silhouette of the current model has also been retained. Moving to the rear, new Venue gets redesigned LED taillamps that are sleeker and more contemporary in this segment. More details on the list of updates are expected to surface with new sets of spy images in the future.

Interior & Feature Updates

While Venue is already a feature-packed car in its current iteration, Hyundai could throw in a few additional techs to match its rivals. At present, the SUV offers features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights and taillights, auto climate control, push-button start/stop, an electric sunroof, wireless mobile charging, cruise control and BlueLink connected car tech.

Safety features on offer include up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, electronic stability control, and vehicle stability management. Hyundai might also tweak the layout of the cockpit and dashboard and might also bring in new seat upholstery but the overall cabin will remain same.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powertrain options on the current Venue are likely to be carried forward to the facelifted model. These include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill. The 1.2-litre petrol unit puts out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The 1.5-litre oil burner generates 99 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque while being paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit dishes out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and is available with either a 6-speed clutchless iMT or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.