2022 Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift Rendered – 6 New Colours

Venue facelift and N Line variant will be among many new launches from Hyundai this year – That include Creta, Tucson and Kona electric

Hyundai Venue compact SUV has long been a favourite in the company lineup. It was first launched in May 2019 and was introduced at introductory pricing from Rs 6.60-11.10 lakh while current pricing is higher from 6.99 – 11.87 lakh (ex-sh). Total sales till date have crossed the 3 lakh mark.

Though the Hyundai Venue is still bringing in good sales, it is no longer at the top. There was a time when Venue was the No 1 selling SUV in the segment. But now, it is the Tata Nexon at No 1. With Maruti getting ready to launch updated Brezza next month, Hyundai too is readying a Venue Facelift.

2022 Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift

Hyundai has always been a manufacturer to offer multiple options with their cars. Even with the current Venue, they are offering two petrol engines, one diesel and three transmission options. With the new Venue facelift, this is likely to increase further.

New additions to the Venue lineup will likely include N Line variant, CNG variant with 1.0 liter turbo petrol and much awaited diesel automatic. Interestingly, Venue’s cousin, Kia Sonet is already offered with a diesel automatic option. Ahead of launch, Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line facelift.

The N Line has been seen with sporty red accents and new badging. Spy images show red accents on its front bumpers, wheel arches and roof rails while distinctive ‘N Line’ badging is seen on its front fender. Other design elements see some borrowed from the Tucson and Creta facelift with a new parametric front grille, rectangular headlamps which are positioned lower on the front bumper, LED DRLs and a redesigned tail gate with new bumper and tail lamps. Revised twin exhausts and new alloy wheels are also a part of the update. Red sporty accents will also be seen in its interiors on its seating with ‘N’ accents.

Upcoming New Venue – Details

2022 Venue facelift will receive some new exterior and interior updates. Its cabin will see a 10.25 inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats and connected car technology. It will also see upgrades in terms of safety with a 360 degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Hyundai Venue facelift will continue to draw power via a 1.2 liter petrol engine that offers 82 hp power and 114 Nm torque while its 1.0 liter turbocharged petrol unit makes 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque. The Venue also gets its power via a 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 99 hp power and 240 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 5 speed manual, iMT and DCT unit.

New Venue facelift will continue to rival Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza. Launch is planned next month, sometime in the second half of June 2022. Hyundai could price the Venue facelift from Rs 7 lakh (ex-sh).