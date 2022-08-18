2022 Hyundai Venue N Line Spied On Test – Launch On 6th Sep

Hyundai’s N Line special edition versions get minor mechanical upgrades and are not just a styling exercise

After the launch of its flagship Tucson SUV at the premium end, Hyundai is getting its gaze back at mainstream vehicles. The South Korean company had launched an updated Venue a couple of months ago and now is eyeing to generate more sales out of it. Like with i20 N Line, Hyundai is also launching an N Line version of Venue.

Even though Venue is a popular product, Tata Nexon still takes the cake for being the highest-selling SUV (irrespective of segments) in India. With its impeccable 5-star crash safety rating and the VFM XM (S) trim and XM+ (S) trims, Nexon is practically unbeatable. So, Hyundai has taken the special edition route and will offer an N Line variant, something Nexon also does with Dark Edition and Kaziranga Editions.

Hyundai Venue N Line had been spied testing besides the new Venue back in April itself. But in reality, Hyundai took its sweet time getting it to launch. Now that it is finally happening on September 6th, let’s see what all is new. Below is the latest spy video of the new Venue N Line.

2022 Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai N Line offerings get slight mechanical tweaks. We have seen that in the case of i20 N Line. Similar mechanical changes are likely to make it to Venue N Line too. For starters, it will get all 4 disc brakes for better stopping power over the drum brake that comes with a standard Venue. Also, disc brake calipers will be finished in red. N Line also gets twin tip mufflers along with slight sound engineering for a better growl.

Upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line spied testing in ?? Launch on 6th Sep. pic.twitter.com/76w6lbYMMn — RushLane (@rushlane) August 18, 2022

Not just that, N Line also gets a slightly retuned suspension setup for a sportier feel than standard model. This should also help Venue in high-speed stability and sharper cornering too. Other mechanical changes include paddle shifters. The regular model’s steering wheel doesn’t have paddles. So, Hyundai offers a different 3-spoke steering wheel for a better feel and feedback. Venue N Line is highly likely to get all these mechanical upgrades.

Interiors & Powertrain

A 1.0L Turbo GDI petrol engine could be the sole powertrain option offering 118 bhp of power at 6,000 RPM and 172 Nm of torque at 1,500 to 4,000 RPM. While i20 N Line gets iMT and DCT options, Venue N Line is likely to only get a 7-speed DCT owing to its SUV status. On the exterior front, we can expect a new front bumper along with a splash of red trims here and there to spruce up the looks. It also gets a new 16” alloy wheel design with N logo instead of regular Hyundai logo. Grille might be blacked out for a sporty feel and also gets an N Line badging.

On the inside, Venue N Line is likely to get a dark shade for upholstery and might also get perforated leatherette seat covers too. It will get red stitching though, which contrasts with the dark interiors beautifully. Hyundai is also likely to throw in some additional goodies like ambient lighting, a welcome function, and a few more. We can expect a price bump of Rs. 75,000 to 1 lakh over regular Venue.

When launched, it will compete with other special editions of sub 4m SUVs like Nexon’s Dark and Kaziranga Editions. Also, Kia is likely to soon follow with an X Line version for its Sonet. Which September 6th product launch are you more interested in, Hyundai Venue N Line or Mahindra XUV400 Electric?