2022 Hyundai Venue N Line Launch Teaser – New Grille, Alloys

When launched, Hyundai Venue N Line is expected to be priced around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai recently launched the facelifted model of Venue in India. It has received favourable responses from customers. The Korean carmaker is now getting ready to launch a sportier iteration of the subcompact SUV in the form of Venue N Line. It will be based on similar lines as i20 N Line launched last year.

Test mules of Venue N Line have already been spotted conducting trial runs on a couple of instances. First official teaser of Venue N Line is now out, revealing interesting new details. Hyundai will be offering two variants of Venue N Line- N6 and N8.

Hyundai Venue N Line- Exterior Highlights

As expected, Venue N Line will flaunt subtle yet noticeable cosmetic updates in order to differentiate it from the standard model. Starting with its exterior, the sportier iteration of the sub-4 metre SUV will feature red accents on the lower lip of front and rear bumper. Front fender and tailgate will also don the N Line badging to distinguish itself from rest of the lineup.

Rear profile of the car will be headlined by a dual-tip exhaust that should offer a throatier note. Further, red inserts on roof rails and brake callipers amplify the SUV’s sporty appeal. Hyundai has also introduced new alloy wheel designs for further distinction between the N Line and the standard model. Rest of the exterior details will be in line with the recently launched 2022 Venue facelift.

Interior Highlights & Features

Sportier highlights on Venue N Line exterior will be carried forward inside the cabin as well. While design and layout will remain same as the standard model, the cabin will feature an all-black theme with N Line-specific upholstery as opposed to the dual-tone theme seen in the regular variants of Venue.

Red accents on gear knob, centre console and dashboard along with contrast red stitching on seats and door trims will further amplify sportiness of the cabin. In terms of features, Venue N Line will be loaded with creature comforts like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink connected car tech, electric sunroof, a Bose audio system and more.

Other amenities expected to be offered in Venue N Line include metal pedals, paddle shifters and puddle lamps with welcome function along with red ambient lighting. Safety kit on offer will include features like up to six airbags, vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, hill assist control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Powertrain Specs

Venue N Line will be exclusively powered by a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that pumps out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox only in the N Line range. Hyundai is also likely to stiffen the suspension setup in Venue N Line slightly in order to provide sportier on-road handling and dynamics. Launch will take place on 6th Sep, in Metaverse, on Roblox.