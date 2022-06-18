2022 Hyundai Venue S Mid Variant Detailed – First Look Walkaround

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift gets exterior styling and feature upgrades over its predecessor

Hyundai Venue recently received a major makeover as part of its mid-cycle facelift. While overall design remains similar to the outgoing model, the latest iteration of the subcompact SUV comes with significant styling updates, especially on its exterior. It even boasts of some subtle yet crucial interior updates.

The updated Venue has been offered in five trims namely E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O) which have been priced between Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom). In the earlier post, we took a look at the top of the line 2022 Venue SX(O) and the SX variants. Now, in this post we will take a closer look at the mid S variant. A walkaround video of the facelifted Venue S mid has been posted by sansCARi sumit.

2022 Hyundai Venue S Mid Variant

Features of 2022 Venue S variant, which sits just on top of the base E trim. It is considered to be one of the most value-for-money options in this lineup. The S variant is available exclusively with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor paired only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The video presents details about the updates seen in this variant of Venue.

The most noticeable update seen in the latest iteration of Venue is its exterior styling, especially its front fascia which features a new grille with a parametric jewel theme. It complies with the Korean brand’s latest design philosophy- “Sensuous Sportiness”. 2022 Venue continues to boast a split headlamp cluster while the front bumper too has been redesigned which houses a chunkier air dam and skid plate.

At rear, the redesigned taillight assembly uses a halogen unit in the S variant while the full-length bar connecting the two taillights across the tailgate doesn’t glow in this trim. New Venue S variant stands on 15-inch steel rims featuring wheel caps and shod with 195/65 section of tyres. Other exterior highlights include roof rails, a shark fin antenna and a faux skid plate at rear bumper.

Interiors & Features on offer

Inside the cabin, the most prominent update seen in the facelifted Venue is a new dual-tone theme replacing the all-black interior theme seen previously. It also gains a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice recognition along with a digitized instrument cluster which is also seen on Kia Carens.

Other creature comforts included in the new Venue S are steering-mounted audio controls, power windows on all four doors, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a 6-speaker audio system and rear AC vents. In terms of safety, the S trim of Venue offers features such as vehicle stability management, hill hold assist, TPMS, electronic stability control and a rear defogger.

Powertrain Specs

As mentioned earlier, Hyundai only offers 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox on this trim. This powertrain is good enough to return an output of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Other engine options offered by the Korean auto giant include a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor.