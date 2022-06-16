2022 Hyundai Venue Turbo Variant Detailed – New Vs Old Walkaround

In its new-gen format, the Hyundai Venue will gain a new design, reworked interiors and some segment first features

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is set for official launch in India today. Ahead of that, we have already seen the first look walkaround video of the top variant SX (O) diesel MT 1.5 liter and petrol SX MT 1.2 liter. Now, let’s take a look at the new Hyundai Venue Turbo variant, compared with the old Venue side by side.

New Hyundai Venue will be offered in five broad variants and over 10 trims of E, S, S(O), SX, and SX(O). Exterior colour schemes will include Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey and Fiery Red.

2022 Hyundai Venue – Variants Wise Feature

2022 Hyundai Venue E Base Trim – will include halogen lamps, front and rear faux skid plates and will ride on 15 inch steel wheels. Its interiors will be seen in a black and cream dual tone colour scheme with fabric seat upholstery. It will receive front power windows, manual AC controls and tilt steering along with front USB C type charging port and a 12V socket. In terms of safety it will sport dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, central locking with speed sensing lock and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2022 Hyundai Venue S – will receive all the features seen on the base E trim along with roof rails and automatic headlamps. The interiors will sport a digitized instrument cluster also seen on the Kia Carens, an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice recognition. Features will also include a 6 speaker sound system, steering mounted audio controls, rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Passenger comforts will also be via rear AC vents, front seat arm rest with storage and 2 rear C type charging ports. Safety will be enhanced through added features such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management and hill hold assist, TPMS and a rear defogger. Below video compares the New Hyundai Venue Turbo model with the old Hyundai Venue, credit to MotorCraze.

2022 Hyundai Venue S(O) – variant will sport LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps and cornering lamps. It will also get ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and will ride on 16 inch wheels where the turbo petrol and diesel variants are concerned. Features will also include rear wiper and washer and rear parking camera. The DCT variant will get drive modes, paddle shifters and cruise control

Top 2 Variants – Hyundai Venue

2022 Hyundai Venue SX – gets a smart key and will be differentiated from its lower variants by the fact that it will ride on 16 inch alloy wheels (only for diesel). Features will also include 2 step reclining rear seating and 60:40 split seats. Infotainment on the 1.2 liter petrol variant will be via an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink technology, Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Alexa and Google Voice assistant. The 1.5 liter diesel trim gets a remote key start with key. Other features include an electric sunroof, push button start/stop feature, automatic air conditioning controls, and auto fold ORVMs. The cabin will also see features such as wireless phone charging, a cooled glovebox, rear central armrest with cup holder and cruise control

2022 Hyundai Venue SX(O) – being a top variant will see chrome finished door handles, leatherette seating, ambient lighting and a 4 way powered driver seat. The cabin also receives an auto air purifier and a total of 6 airbags which will include side and curtain airbags.

Engine Options

Engine options on the 2022 Hyundai Venue will continue to include the same lineup as was seen on the outgoing model. There will be a 1.2 liter petrol engine making 83 hp power and 114 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine will offer 120 hp power and 172 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed iMT or 7 speed DCT while the 1.5L liter turbo-diesel unit will continue to offer 100 hp power and 240 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed manual transmission.

The new Venue facelift will command a higher price over the current prices which range from Rs 7.11-11.84 lakh, ex-sh. It will also continue to contend with the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300.