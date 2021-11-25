2022 Hyundai Verna New Gen Spied – Looks Bigger, More Space

Upon its launch in India, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will rival the likes of Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and the upcoming Skoda Slavia

Hyundai Verna is one of the highest selling mid-size sedans in India and the closest rival to segment leader Honda City. The sedan received a comprehensive facelift recently which was launched in India last year. The South Korean auto giant has already started developing the next generation model of Verna.

Spy shots of the upcoming new-gen 2022 Verna have made their online debut which shows a fully disguised test mule of the sedan. In all probability, Hyundai might be gearing for a global debut of the next-gen Verna in Q2 2022 while launch in India could take place after that.

2022 Hyundai Verna – Exterior Design

Internally codenamed BN7, the new Verna is expected to wear a completely new top hat and appears to be slightly larger than the current model. In the upcoming sixth-gen model, the new Verna (previously known as Accent) will be based on the brand’s latest ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language similar to the latest iterations of Elantra and Sonata sedans and i20 hatchback.

As of now, details about the new-gen Verna are sparse since the testing prototype shown in the spy pics is heavily camouflaged. However, a few details can be decoded from the latest set of images. As seen in the international-spec Elantra, the new Verna will get a wider front grille that extends and merges into restyled headlamps. It is very much possible that Hyundai offers a split headlamp setup just like its current SUV lineup.

The side profile is expected to flaunt a clean and understated look. The gently sloping roofline gives it a Coupe-like appearance which ends in a fastback-style boot lid. At rear, the Verna appears to flash angular LED taillights that are connected by a reflective LED strip. This setup is already seen in the China-spec Verna.

Expected Powertrain Options

Currently, Verna is offered three engine options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (114 bhp and 144 Nm), a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (114 bhp and 250 Nm) and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol mill (138 bhp and 172 Nm). These engine options are expected to be carried forward in the upcoming Verna along with a mild-hybrid technology that will improve fuel efficiency figures.

The mild-hybrid technology will come with automatic start/stop and brake-energy regeneration features, in order to comply with the upcoming and more stringent CAFE norms. A plug-in hybrid version of the sedan is also likely to be added to the lineup at a later stage in the international markets.

Interiors of the new Verna have not been shown in the latest set of spy images, however, we expect Hyundai to offer a premium and completely immersive experience for occupants. The cabin will be filled with all kinds of bells and whistles. More details about the new-gen Verna are expected to surface in the coming few months.