2022 Indian Chief Range Launched In India – Price Rs 20.75 L Onwards

The 2022 Indian Chief lineup has gone on sale in the Indian market from today, Aug 27th. Bookings had opened earlier this year and deliveries are set to commence. Its launch marks the 100th anniversary of Chief brand in its lineup. The Indian Chief lineup consists of Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited, each of which target different rider segments.

Indian Motorcycle was supposed to bring these three models to India earlier this year but the pandemic situation derailed launch plans. Bookings for all three bikes had also commenced in March this year for a token amount of Rs 3 lakhs. Price starts from Rs 20.75 lakh onwards.

2022 Indian Chief Range

Indian Motorcycle 2022 Chief range in India take one back to old school touring motorcycles in terms of its design. Each of these three motorcycles sport bobbed rear fender and dual exhausts while they ride on Pirelli Night Dragon tyres. Colour schemes on the Chief and Bobber include a premium gloss black while Super Chief Limited gets premium chrome accents.

Minimalistic styling is seen on the Chief Dark Horse while the Bobber gets a more vintage design with a massive rear tyre, muscular front end and bobber style seating. Super Chief Limited on the other hand is designed for long distance touring with a high windshield, saddle bags and cruiser styled handle bars. It also receives chrome exhausts and floor boards.

Indian Chief range in India are based on a classic steel welded tube framework. They receive a 15.1 liter fuel tank and dual exhausts. Features also include LED lighting, keyless ignition and adjustable throttle response via three ride modes of Sport, Standard or Tour. Dimensions are at 662mm seat height, 1,626mm wheelbase and wet weight at 304 kgs along with a 28.5 degree lean angle.

Ride Command System

Indian Chief range offers a premium riding experience with industry first 101mm round Ride Command System. This system can be operated via grip control or through a digital IPS touchscreen display. Riders also have access via multiple interfaces with two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information and turn by turn navigation.

A wireless helmet allows riders to access music within Ride Command System with the smartphone synced via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can then avail all phone information with access to calls, contacts, number pad and text message and take in or decline incoming calls.

Engine specs on board each of the three Indian Chiefs will see a 1,890cc, V Twin Thunderstroke engine offering 162 Nm torque at 2,900 rpm. Suspension will be via 46 mm front forks with 132 mm wheel travel along with dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks. Anti-lock braking system (ABS) will be offered as standard.