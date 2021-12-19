2022 Jawa Cruiser 350 Render Based On New Spy Shots – 5 Colours

Upon its launch, the Jawa cruiser will directly lock horns with Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Classic Legends has its hands full as the company is currently at war footing to revive two iconic brands BSA and Yezdi. At the same time, the bikemaker is also focussing on expanding its lineup under the Jawa brand. The next big launch from the Jawa portfolio is expected to be a cruiser.

This cruiser has been spotted on multiple occasions in recent months and it has now been digitally rendered by design artist Pratyush Rout. The motorcycle is expected to share its underpinnings with Perak which is a bobber-style cruiser. However, the upcoming bike shown in the images below represents a more conventional cruiser.

2022 Jawa Cruiser 350 – Rendered Design

The illustration shown has been created on basis of the spy shots which have emerged online recently. As usual, Classic Legends have adopted a retro styling for the cruiser with highlights such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors. In line with the spied test mules, the bike in this digital illustration gets broad rear fenders.

Other styling highlights such as round taillamp and turn indicators, fork gaiters and split-style seats give the motorcycle a modern classic appeal. The design artist has incorporated some special touches in order to lend the cruiser a distinct identity. For starters, the fuel tank flaunts the signature Jawa insignia with a 3D emblem. The side toolbox panel features three stripes and a ‘350’ numerical signifying its engine size.

While fuel tank and side panel have been painted deep red, rest of the parts including mechanical components, running gear and exhaust have dipped in black colour which ensures a sporty dual-tone theme. Unlike the current Jawa models, the upcoming cruiser will only get a single exhaust pipe.

Comfortable Ergonomics

Although it is unlikely to be a proper conventional cruiser, it is deemed to offer comfortable riding ergonomics thanks to a tall and wide handlebar, a low saddle and centre-set footpegs. The bike is seen standing on black multi-spoke alloy wheels of different sizes. The rear tyre seems fatter than the front which should aid long-distance cruising.

The thick padding of foam under the seat should further enhance riding pleasure. Since ride comfort is an optimum priority in this class of motorcycles, the Jawa cruiser is expected to be softly sprung. Suspension duties are expected to be handled by conventional telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be taken care of by single disc brakes at both ends aided by dual-channel ABS.

Expected Powertrain Specs

The upcoming Jawa cruiser is expected to be powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine. This unit also propels Perak and pushes out 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque in the bobber. The motor will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.