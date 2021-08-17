2022 Jeep Commander SUV Leaks Ahead Of Debut – Compass 7 Seater

A three-row SUV based on the Jeep Compass will be launched in India next year – It has now been leaked ahead of global debut

Jeep India is actively testing the new 7 seater version of the Compass. It will first be launched in South America and China, before making its way to India; sometime in the middle of next year. Codenamed H6 as on date, and it has been christened as Commander in select markets.

In India, it might not get the same name, as the trademark for Commander is with Mahindra. In India, it is expected to be called as Jeep Meridian. Ahead of its global debut, which is scheduled for later this month, the new Jeep Compass 7 Seater SUV has been leaked.

Huge Road Presence

Jeep Commander is a 7 seater, 3 row SUV. It commands a huge road presence, thanks to its size. It has been recently spied on test in the streets of Lonavala near Pune and despite heavy camouflage, several features have come to the fore.

Based on the Compass, the Commander borrows several similar exterior features but gains larger doors for easier ingress and egress for passengers at the rear and stretched window lines. Extended overhangs were also evident, making added head space for passengers in the third row.

Other exterior features included a 7 slat front grille which chrome accents, wide air intakes, roof rails, a muscular bonnet and new alloy wheels. It gets black ORVMs with LED turn indicators and a restyled bumper all of which combine to give the new Commander a more aggressive road presence.

Interiors

The interiors will be spacious, packed with luxurious features and infotainment options. These will include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats with premium upholstery, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, Amazon Alexa support and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Where safety is concerned, the new Jeep Commander will get a whole package with electronic stability program, cruise control, hill launch and descent control, traction control, etc. It is also likely to get ADAS enabled safety and assist features like auto parking, auto braking, etc. Take a look at the leaked video below.

Engine Specs

The Jeep Commander in India will be produced at the Fiat Chrysler Automotive plant in Ranjangaon in Maharashtra. It will likely be powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder Multijet diesel engine generating 200 hp power and mated to a 6 speed manual or 9 speed automatic transmission.

The Jeep Commander in other markets will receive its power via an ICE engine with plug in hybrid powertrain options. 4×4 variants could also be on offer though reserved only for top spec variants. Once launched in India, the Jeep Grand Commander will take on the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.