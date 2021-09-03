2022 Jeep Compass 7 Seater Spied In Ladakh – A Massive, Stately SUV

Unveiled in Brazil in August, 2021 Jeep Commander is being offered in Limited and Overland trims

In the Indian market, Jeep’s new Compass 7 seater 3-row SUV is expected to be named as Jeep Meridian. The Commander nameplate will not be used, as Mahindra earlier had a vehicle with the same name. Jeep Meridian will be launched here in 2022. It will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Ford Endeavour and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace.

Jeep Meridian design and features

As the test mule was wearing double camouflage, it is hard to tell if design aesthetics are the same as the one unveiled in Brazil. It is not uncommon for carmakers to introduce small changes to suit local tastes and preferences. As far as size and build is concerned, Jeep Meridian makes a dominating road presence.

The signature slat grille design looks similar to that of Jeep Compass. The SUV also gets a prominent air dam. Headlights and tail lamps appear similar to the ones used with Compass. Although not clear, it appears that the test mule has thick body cladding all around.

Side profile has chiselled panels, which looks almost the same as that of Brazilian version. What really gets your attention is the sporty design of the alloy wheels. These are shod with Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport tyres that are especially designed for SUVs.

2022 Jeep Compass 7 Seater SUV rear section looks massive and has a significant overhang beyond the rear tyres. This could indicate ample space for third row passengers. Dimensionally, Jeep Commander unveiled in Brazil is longer, wider and taller than Compass. It gains 364mm in length, 41mm in width and 42mm in height. Wheelbase is 2794mm, which is 158mm more than Compass. Users can expect comfortable rides even when the SUV is seated to full capacity.

On the inside, Jeep Commander gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Smartphone connectivity is available through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Brazilian version offers multiple interior themes including an all-brown, all-black, and two dual-tone options. Interiors look premium with suede and leather upholstery.

Other key features include panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Alexa functions, and premium 450W, 10-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon. Safety features include seven airbags, park assist, and adaptive cruise control. A range of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) functions are available such as blind spot and cross traffic detection and automatic braking.

2022 Jeep Compass 7 Seater engine

In Brazil, Jeep Commander is available with a 1.3 litre turbo petrol motor and a 2.0 litre diesel unit. The petrol unit is capable of generating 185 ps of max power and 270 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The petrol motor is a flex-fuel unit that can run on gasoline as well as ethanol blended petrol. The diesel unit makes 170 ps / 380 Nm and is paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. 4WD option is available only with diesel variant.