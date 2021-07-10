2022 Jeep Compass 7 Seater SUV Interiors Detailed In Official Teaser

Jeep is getting closer to unveil their new 7 seater SUV based on the Compass platform in the coming weeks

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has started testing its upcoming seven-seater SUV based on Compass in India. Internally codenamed H6, India is set to become the manufacturing hub for all right-hand driven international markets across the world. The SUV will be locally produced at FCA’s plant in Ranjangaon near Pune, Maharashtra.

The seven-seater version of Compass is expected to wear the branding of Grand Commander in Brazil and Meridian in India. The new SUV will carry aesthetic updates over its 5-seater sibling. The SUV is also said to be powered by the same diesel engine as offered in Compass albeit in a higher state of tune.

Six- and Seven-seat layouts

The former will be offered with a couple of captain seats in the middle row while the latter will come with a bench seat. Both layouts are expected to feature subtle variations in cosmetics.

While the 6-seat variant could be reserved for the top-spec trim, a panoramic sunroof too might also be offered with the captain seats variant only. Other features expected to be offered in the lineup are a large touchscreen infotainment display, digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, multi-zone climate control and more.

New mild-hybrid diesel powertrain

The 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit developed by FCA is likely to be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system on Grand Commander. This 48V mild-hybrid is said to be equipped with a BSG Belt driven starter generator system that will debut on the three-row Jeep SUV. This will help keep a check on fuel economy as well as emissions, thanks to rising fuel prices and stricter norms globally.

Although exact figures are not yet revealed, the output of this powertrain is likely to be slightly greater than the 170 bhp produced in Compass. This unit is expected to come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

This will be the first time that a 48V mild-hybrid tech will be paired to the popular 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit that is widely used across multiple brands both in domestic and overseas markets. Grand Commander is currently being tested in both six- and seven-seat layouts.

Expected Price

In India, production of the upcoming seven-seat Grand Commander is expected to begin from April next year and launch is expected to take place in mid-2022. It is expected to be offered at a starting price of Rs 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, it will be directly pitted against the likes of Skoda Koadiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace. It will also rival the likes of body-on-frame SUVs such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.