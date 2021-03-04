2022 Jeep Compass, H6 7 Seater SUV Spied Along With Renegade

The next gen Jeep Compass and H6 derive their styling inspirations from the new Grand Cherokee

It is not a secret that Jeep is working on a global three-row derivative of the Compass which will have India as one of its primary production hubs. Earlier this year, Stellantis Group announced that it will be investing USD 250 million in India to expand Jeep’s footprint in the market. A sizable portion of this money will go into preparing its Ranjangaon plant for production of the Jeep Compass 7-seater which is codenamed H6.

Next gen Jeep Compass and H6 spied

A set of recent spyshots from Brazil indicate that the Jeep H6 SUV project is well on track for its scheduled debut in 2022. What is interesting is that the new 7-seater is being developed alongside the next generation Compass which is also expected to debut next year.

The Jeep Compass just received a facelift with fresh interiors but the SUV specialist is not resting on its laurels. Such is the intensity of competition in the global mid-size mid-premium crossover segment.

In these set of new spy shots, you can also notice the Renegade along with the Compass twins. Jeep India has plans to launch a small SUV based on the Renegade in India, to take on the likes of Sonet, Venue, etc.

Sharp design

The spyshots show camouflaged prototypes of both next generation Jeep Compass and H6 being tested together. They both appear to be sporting production ready panels and the visual differences between the vehicles are apparent.

For starters, the H6 is clearly longer than its 5-seater sibling but the wheelbase appears to be identical. The revised exterior styling is sharper and has hints of the newly unveiled Grand Cherokee L.

Both SUVs look identical in profile until B-pillar aft which the H6 features a flatter and longer roofline which leads to larger greenhouse. The extruded rear section is boxier compared to the 5-seat compass to maximize roof for third row passengers. This also warrants a more upright tailgate with fresh design for the combination lights. We also expect the siblings to sport different front bumpers to distinguish between themselves.

The Jeep Compass just received an all-new interior with more upmarket design and features. We expect the next gen models to carry forward the theme more or less unchanged. Again, in a bid to distinguish between themselves, different color themes may be employed.

Powertrain

As far as India is concerned, the next gen Jeep Compass and H6 SUVs will continue to be powered by the 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine which may offer more power and torque. Both FWD and 4×4 configurations are on offer. Transmission options are likely to be the existing 6-speed MT and 9-speed AT. We also expect the petrol and petrol hybrid powertrains with 4Xe to be on the cards for the global lineup.

Stellantis has confirmed that the H6 will be launched in India by end of 2022. However, the next generation Jeep Compass 5-seater is expected to arrive a little later considering that the facelift was launched only a month ago.

