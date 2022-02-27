2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk India Launch Price Rs 30.72 Lakh

Jeep will also launch a new locally manufactured seven-seater SUV based on Compass called Meridian in India later this year

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), now part of Stellantis, has launched a more rugged variant of Jeep Compass called Trailhawk in India. The SUV received a major makeover in January last year but did not revive the top-spec and more adventure-friendly Trailhawk trim.

A few weeks ago, the company shared an official teaser of Compass Trailhawk on its official India website. Priced at Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom), the Trailhawk variant of Compass receives cosmetic as well as functional upgrades over the standard model. Regular Compass is priced from Rs 17.8 lakh to Rs 29.34 lakh, ex-sh.

2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk: Exterior Styling

This SUV is squarely aimed at those who often get a taste of adventure and indulge in some serious off-roading. Starting with cosmetics, the updates are in line with the facelifted Compass which was launched last year. This includes sleeker LED headlamps and a revised front slatted grille. In comparison, to the regular version, the Trailhawk gets some noticeable touches which lends it a distinct appearance.

For instance, the anti-glare graphics on the bonnet is the biggest attraction which is unique to the Trailhawk trim. Apart from this it also receives a completely blacked-out front bumper with a chunky silver-coloured bash plate and tow hooks, black alloy wheels with a different design and black plastic claddings on wheel arches and door sills.

In addition, the dual-tone colour scheme with a black roof and pillars lends the SUV a sporty appeal. At rear, the tailgate also flaunts a special ‘4×4’ badge which further distinguishes itself from the regular model of Compass. Red highlights at front and rear bumpers in the form of tow hooks further add to the SUV’s aesthetics. Rest of the exterior details are in line with the standard Compass.

Interiors & Features offered

Appearance inside the cabin also remains similar with the same dashboard layout and upholstery. Based on the top-spec S trim, Compass Trailhawk is offered with features such as a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech features under Uconnect 5, a panoramic sunroof, etc.

Other amenities offered in the package include dual-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera, a multifunction steering wheel and much more. The cabin continues to boast an all-black theme with leather upholstery and contrast red stitching on seats, door trims and dashboard.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Compass Trailhawk is the same 2.0-litre Multijet turbo diesel engine that is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard. This powertrain kicks out 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 4WD system with Jeep’s SelecTerrain system which enhances the SUV’s off-roading prowess.