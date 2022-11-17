2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee India Launch Price Rs 77.5 L

Owing to the brand’s off-road legacy, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee gets 215 mm of ground clearance and 533mm of water-wading ability

If there is a car brand that is synonymous with off-roading, it is Jeep. With a rich heritage and a massive cult following, Jeep has been one of the most iconic brands in the world. Now part of Stellantis, Jeep has launched its 2022 Grand Cherokee in India at an introductory price starting from Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-sh).

In its fifth generation, Grand Cherokee is one of the most awarded SUVs. It is built on a brand-new architecture making the Grand Cherokee more efficient. Ever since it broke through a glass window at an Auto Show in Detroit 30 years ago, it has been a stark beacon in Jeep’s legacy. After revealing Avenger, Jeep is now concentrating on bringing their flagship to India.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Launched

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee comes with aerodynamic bodywork which looks sharp. It gets Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille and long-range radar. Lowered roof and beltline, along with wide window glass, further add to SUV’s aerodynamic performance. An elongated, level-set hood and bold headfirst stance lend the SUV a strong road presence.

Adding flash value, we have 20” dual-tone alloy wheels, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, LED Tail Lamps, LED Reflector Headlights, LED Fog Lamps and more. Jeep’s flagship SUV offers class-leading 215 mm of ground clearance and 533mm of water wading ability as well.

The company claims that 73% of its body is made from high-strength & advanced high-strength steel. We have a fuel-efficient 2.0L under its hood with an I-4 twin-scroll turbocharger that belts out 268 HP and 400 NM of torque at 3000 RPM. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Specs & Features

This 2.0L I-4 engine is part of the Global Medium Engine architecture family and features double overhead camshafts (DOHC), dual independent camshaft timing, and a common-rail injection system. Grand Cherokee promises composed driving dynamics with sophisticated suspension components. Its renowned 4×4 Quadra-Trac system and Selec-Terrain traction management system instill Grand Cherokee with 4×4 capability. This should be enough for a fair amount of off-roading, something Jeeps are known for.

Inside, we have a 10.1” Uconnect 5 infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It gets a 10-inch Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror and a 10.25” passenger screen as well. Safety features include Active Driving Assistance System (ADAS), 360-Degree Surround View, Drowsy Driver Detection, 3 Point seatbelt and Occupant Detection for all 5 passengers.

The center console layout now has updated switches, and more storage space in the front bin that can hold two wireless devices and a wireless charger. Jeep Grand Cherokee launched, is now available at select Jeep dealerships across India with deliveries starting by the end of this month. Note that quoted Rs. 77.5 lakh (ex-sh) pricing is introductory. Rivals include Range Rover Velar, Volvo XC90, and Mercedes-Benz GLE, to name a few.