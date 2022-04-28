2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch Price Rs 3.37 L – Three Colours

Last major update for Kawasaki Ninja 300 was in March 2021, when it was upgraded to meet BS6 emission standards

One of the popular entry-level sports bikes in the country, Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been launched in a new avatar. While there were quite a few expectations from enthusiasts, Kawasaki has not gone for any major overhaul. Most of the updates are centred around cosmetic enhancements.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300

To keep things fresh, Kawasaki regularly introduces new colour options for its bikes. In its present form, Ninja 300 is available in colour options of Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Ebony. In the 2022 Ninja 300, these same colour options are on offer, with updated body graphics.

In terms of design, the bike remains the same as earlier. It borrows much of its styling from its larger capacity siblings such as Ninja 600, Ninja 1000SX and Ninja ZX-10R. Some of the key features include aggressive dual headlamps, floating-style windscreen, front cowl mounted compact rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, sporty graphics, step-up seat, short tail section and upswept exhaust.

Even though it belongs to the supersport range, Ninja 300 has relatively comfortable riding ergonomics. It can work for both urban commutes as well as long distance rides on highways. As per user reviews, the bike does not produce any uncomfortable vibrations even when driven at speeds of over 100-120 kmph.

One of the issues Kawasaki needs to look into is ground clearance. The existing model has ground clearance of 140 mm. While this may be fine for highways, it can be a bit problematic in city conditions when dealing with obstacles like potholes and speed breakers.

Another thing that users want is an updated instrument console. Ninja 300 can also do better with LED lights and DRLs to go with it. The current model is offered with standard halogen units. Some users have also wished for a gear position indicator. It remains to be seen if any of these changes are included in updated Ninja 300.

No performance updates

Updated Kawasaki Ninja 300 continues using the same 296 cc engine as earlier. The liquid cooled, parallel twin, DOHC, 8-valve motor generates 39 PS of max power at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. Engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Mileage is around 25-28 kmpl, based on the riding environment.

Ninja 300 is one of the few bikes in this segment to offer parallel twin motor. It is one of the key factors for the bike’s popularity. Folks like the bike’s impressive torque delivery and smooth performance at high speeds.

Balance and handling are also pretty good at high speeds. Making it work are the 290mm and 220mm petal disc brakes and telescopic forks at front and gas-charged shock absorber at rear. Updated Ninja 300 will continue to rival the likes of KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310.