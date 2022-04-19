2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Teased Ahead Of Launch

Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be receiving its annual update shortly in the next few days

Kawasaki India has teased an update for Ninja 300 on its social media handles. The entry-level supersport bike is due for its yearly update soon which should be launched in the coming few days.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Updates

The motorcycle last received an update in March last year when it got upgraded from BS4 to BS6 emission norms. Although the nature of updates isn’t confirmed yet, it is expected to feature only cosmetic changes.

The Japanese superbike brand is known for continuously updating its lineup even though the order and extent of updates might be subtle and minute. In this case, too, Ninja 300 is expected to feature cosmetic updates in the form of new colour options, most probably.

Kawasaki might also throw in a few additional features to its kit but no major changes are expected. It is currently priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level faired motorcycle is available in a single trim with three colour options namely Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Ebony.

No changes to its mechanical specs or design are expected in the upcoming iteration of Ninja 300. It is powered by a 296cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that dishes out 39 PS of power at 11,000rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. This motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

Features on offer

Ninja 300 is underpinned by a steel tube diamond frame that sits on 37 mm telescopic forks at front and a gas-charged mono-shock at rear with a 5-way adjustable preload. Braking duties are handled by single petal-shaped discs at both ends chewed down by dual-piston callipers. The motorcycle rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped around by slicks.

As far as features go, the current iteration of Ninja 300 gets a basic semi-digital instrument console, LED lighting and dual-channel ABS. Ninja 300 is the entry point to Kawasaki’s lineup and is exclusively built in India. It competes against other entry-level supersport bikes like TVS Apache RR 310 and KTM RC 390. The upcoming Ninja 300 could also witness a minute bump in its prices.

Earlier in January this year, Kawasaki also unveiled its new entry-level product in the form of Versys-X 250 is offered in select countries such as Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Given the demand for entry-level adventure bikes in India, Kawasaki might think of launching the quarter-litre ADV in the country. If launched, this bike will compete against KTM 250 Adventure, Benelli TRK 251 and the recently launched Suzuki V-Strom SX.