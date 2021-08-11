2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 India Launch Price 6.61 Lakh – Two New Colours

In India, 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will compete against Honda CBR650R and the upcoming Aprilia RS 660

Kawasaki has launched the MY2022 Ninja 650 in India at an introductory price of Rs 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model made its global debut a couple of months ago has received a bunch of new changes including new paint schemes, improved mechanicals and a sharper design.

Interested buyers can book the updated Ninja 650 at the nearest Kawasaki dealership or via the company’s official India website. The middleweight supersport motorcycle continues to sport an aggressive exterior design that gets accentuated with two colour options on offer- the traditional Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White.

Updated Styling

Design-wise, the updated 2022 Ninja 650 is largely similar to the outgoing model. It retains ZX-6R-like sharp fascia which appears to be aerodynamically enhanced. The bike’s front end is dominated by twin LED headlights with LED DRLs.

Additionally, Ninja 650 gets a new and improved windshield which is now lower and flush-fits with the upper cowl. It is set at a more upright angle to offer the rider decent wind protection.

In both paint schemes, the engine cowl and belly pan are painted in white. The TFT colour instrument cluster is carried over from the previous model and now gets Bluetooth connectivity as standard. The console could be paired with the rider’s smartphone using the Rideology smartphone app. The blacked-out alloy spoke alloy wheels get green rims which add a nice sporty contrast.

The side turn indicators are integrated onto the front fairing whereas the side body panels feature a neat air scoop for more aerodynamic efficacy. Other styling highlights include a split-seat style, underbelly exhaust, front apron-mounted rearview mirrors, an aggressive fuel tank, and a clip-on handlebar along with rear-set footpegs which offer a committed riding posture.

Mechanical Specs

At the heart of the fully-faired motorcycle is the same 649cc Liquid-cooled, Parallel-Twin engine that delivers 67 bhp at 8,000rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Team Green continues to employ a steel trellis frame supported by a 41mm telescopic fork at front and a preload-adjustable horizontal back-link mono-shock at rear.

Braking hardware comprises a pair of 300mm petal discs chewed by 2-piston calipers up front and a 220mm disc at rear. The middleweight supersport rolls on 17-inch alloys which are shod by new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres. In India, 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will go head to head against the upcoming Aprilia RS 660 and Honda CBR650R.