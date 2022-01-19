2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Debuts With New Colour Option

Kawasaki currently retails five models under the Ninja range of supersport bikes in India

Kawasaki has launched an updated Ninja ZX-25R for 2022 in Japan at a price of JPY 9,35,000 (approx. INR 6.10 lakh). The latest iteration of the entry-level supersport bike from Team Green remains mechanically unchanged and only features a small cosmetic update.

As part of the update, the ZX-25R gets a new colour scheme called Twilight Blue. The Blue paint scheme with grey and red graphics enhances the bike’s sinister appeal. Apart from the new shade, no other changes have been made to the superbike. This includes the overall design of the bike which is inspired by the flagship Ninja ZX-10R.

2022 Ninja ZX-25R: Styling

Ninja ZX25R is underpinned by a lightweight trellis frame which has been designed using Kawasaki’s advanced dynamic rigidity analysis. The frame delivers the required balance of strength and chassis flexibility to achieve nimble super sport-style handling.

It also gets a unique arched swingarm design that enables the short underbelly exhaust to be positioned more centrally. This allows a better balance of the bike and also adds to its stylish, sporty looks.

Other highlights such as a sharp split LED headlight setup, taillight, turn indicators on side fairings and a semi-digital instrument cluster have been retained in the current model. A muscular fuel tank and a heavily-faired front end give it a big bike appearance. The new colour option further accentuates the bike’s sharp lines.

Powertrain Specs & Features

Powering Ninja ZX-25R is a 250cc inline four-cylinder motor mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This powertrain pumps out 43.5 bhp at 15,500rpm and a peak torque of 21.1 Nm at 13,000rpm which makes it the most powerful quarter-litre motorcycle in production across the world. The motor also benefits from a quick shifter and a slipper and assist clutch which enables aggressive gear shifts.

Other features offered by the superbike brand include Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and ABS as a safety net. Ninja ZX-25R, even though the smallest in the range, is unlikely to reach Indian shores anytime soon. This is because the price at which it is available will not make it a viable option for a 250cc motorcycle.

Other Updates

Kawasaki currently retails five models under the Ninja range of sports bikes starting from the base Ninja 300 to the flagship Ninja H2R. The Japanese superbike brand could also add Ninja 400 to its India lineup in the coming future. Kawasaki recently introduced special 50th Anniversary editions of its Z series motorcycles which comprised Z650, Z900, Z650 RS and Z900 RS draped in a special paint scheme.