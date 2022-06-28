2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 ADV Launch Price Rs 7.36 L

2022 Versys 650 gets design cues from its larger sibling Versys 1000

ADVs, adventure tourers and dual-sport motorcycles are all the rage right now. Especially for a country like India, they make more sense too owing to our fabled road conditions. Imagine riding a low-slung exotic machine and you suddenly encounter a bad patch of road. It is a nightmare to even imagine and ADVs with a relatively high ground clearance and underbelly protection are very logical for India.

We have ADVs, adventure tourers and dual-sport motorcycles too. We also have them in varied engine capacities and cylinder counts ranging across a wide gamut of prices too. But a segment that strikes the right balance between price and performance has always been motorcycles falling in the middleweight category.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 ADV

Kawasaki has updated their middleweight adventure tourer, Versys 650 for the model year 2022. It is priced from Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-sh. This is about Rs 40k more expensive than the older Versys 650.

Unveiled at 2021 EICMA show, Versys 650 stunned the world with its bold looks that are derived from its bigger brother Versys 1000. The new Versys 650 has been on sale globally since earlier this year.

The overall design is now sharper and bolder and it even looks menacing. At front, it gets a new fairing with LED headlamps split between two chambers for low beam and high beam. It also gets LED DRLs and a 4-way adjustable windscreen. It retains its overall persona of an adventure tourer while gaining enough cuts and muscles to flex on its competition.

Feature upgrades include a new TFT display that also does duties on the company’s Z900. Other prominent features are KTRC (Kawasaki Traction System) with two riding modes. The first mode will be less intrusive and can be used on an everyday basis while the second mode can be very intrusive and also kicking in early to make sure that the bike has traction at all times. This mode is helpful in the rain and wet surfaces.

Engine Specs

Mechanically, the 2022 Versys 650 is identical to the outgoing model. It still gets the same tried and tested 649 cc parallel-twin engine. This engine makes 66 bhp and 61 Nm. It also powers other Kawasaki motorcycles like Z650, Ninja 650, Z650 RS and Vulcan S.

Two colour options are on offer – Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver. 2022 Versys 650 will compete against motorcycles like Benelli TRK 502, Benelli TRK 502X, Honda CB500X, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the newly launched Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in the mid-sized ADV motorcycle segment. Take a look at the full feature list in the image gallery below.