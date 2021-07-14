2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S Cruiser Debut – New Colour, Cafe Variant Added

Kawasaki currently offers Vulcan S in India at a price of Rs 6.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki has launched an updated avatar of Vulcan S in the USA. While the middleweight cruiser has always been a piece of eye candy for retro bike lovers, the latest update makes it even more attractive. That said, the new Vulcan S only gets a wardrobe upgrade and no mechanical changes underneath.

The updates are purely aesthetic which consist of two new colour options namely Pearl Robotic White and Metallic Matte Graphite Grey. Apart from these new shades of colour, the Japanese bikemaker has also added a new Cafe variant which gets a handful of cosmetic tweaks and a new paint scheme over the standard model.

Updated Colour Schemes

Having said that, there aren’t any significant changes to the new Cafe trim. It wears a unique triple-tone paint scheme comprising Ebon, Pearl Robotic White, and Candy Steel Furnace Orange colours. The bike also benefits from a short and dark tinted windscreen which lends it a sportier appeal. The standard model, on the other hand, is exactly similar to the outgoing model barring the new colour options.

The Pearl Robotic White paint scheme, as the name suggests, gets a predominantly white colour with cool blue livery on the fuel tank and radiator shrouds with blue/white pinstripes slapped onto the alloy wheels. The cruiser in this colour option looks icy sharp from each angle. Moving to the other option, the Metallic Matte Graphite Grey paint scheme wears a signature Kawasaki look with the use of black and green colours.

Similar Styling & Features

Vulcan S continues to flaunt its signature styling elements such as an inverted triangular headlight, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, underbelly exhaust muffler and black rearview mirrors which match with the bike’s frame. The cruiser remains an ergonomically friendly bike as riders can adjust the handlebar, footpegs, and seat according to their preference.

The middleweight cruiser gets a semi-digital console that features an analogue tachometer and an LCD display for readouts like speed, odometer, trip meter, ABS status, fuel gauge, etc. Sadly it does miss out on a TFT instrument console like other modern Kawasaki bikes which is offered with smartphone connectivity.

Mechanical Specs

2022 Vulcan S is still powered by the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers an output of 60 bhp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 62.4 Nm at 6,600rpm. This unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm telescopic forks at front and a 7-step preload adjustable off-set mono-shock at rear.

Kawasaki has priced the updated Vulcan S starting at $7,299 (approx. INR 5.5 lakh) for the standard trim while the Cafe variant comes at $7,899 (approx. INR 5.9 lakh). While there are no updates as of now, we can expect the latest iteration of Vulcan S to hit Indian markets by the end of this year.