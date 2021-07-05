2022 Kawasaki Z125 Pro Launched In The US At USD 3.3k (Rs 2.45 L)

2022 Kawasaki Z125 is aimed at entry-level young riders as a learner’s motorcycle

Kawasaki has launched the 2022 Z125 Pro in USA at a price of USD 3,299 which is equivalent to INR 2.45 lakh. The mini moto is a direct rival to Honda Grom 125 and will serve as an entry-level model to the Japanese bikemaker’s Z range of naked motorcycles. It is unlikely to launch in India anytime soon.

The new model comes with a fair share of updates, most of which are cosmetic in nature. That said, the overall design of the mini bike is retained with an aggressive streetfighter styling masked under its miniature size. It gets a standard halogen headlight that looks sporty at the outset.

Styling & Features

The aggressive styling is compounded by the motorcycle’s distinctive fuel tank shrouds and sharp lower cowl. While we are not sure if this one is small enough to be categorised as a ‘Monkey’, its diminutive size is enough to stress out the muscles of taller riders if they rode one for a long duration.

Some other styling highlights include golden coloured front forks, an LED taillight, an underbelly exhaust, an underbelly pan, designer alloy wheels and a single-piece saddle with a strap in the middle. The latest iteration of Z125 is available in three colour options including Metallic Flat Spark Black, Pearl Shining Yellow and a dual-tone Pearl Robotic White/Candy Plasma Blue.

What enhances its sporty appeal are the funky body graphics on tank shrouds. In terms of features, it gets a semi-digital instrument with a digital LCD screen and an analogue tachometer with an integrated fuel gauge and gear position indicator.

Mechanical Specs

2022 Kawasaki Z125 Pro derives its energy from a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which generates 14.5 bhp and 9.62 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and an adjustable mono-shock at rear. Anchorage is carried out by petal-shaped disc brakes of 200mm and 184mm rotors at front and rear respectively. Unfortunately, there is no ABS to assist the disc brakes.

Honda Grom Specs

In comparison to Z125 Pro, the recently updated Honda Grom is powered by a 9.57 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque. The mini moto is coupled with a 4-speed gearbox. Riding on 12-inch wheels, the bike is supported by 31mm USD forks and a rear monoshock. Braking duties are handled by 220mm and 190mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively.