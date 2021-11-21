2022 Kia Carens MPV Scoop – LED Lights, USB C Ports, New Software

The upcoming Kia MPV is expected to be launched in 2022 and will be offered in both six- and seven-seat layouts

It is well known Kia has been developing a seven-seater MPV based on the same platform as Seltos for a while now. Test mules of this MPV have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent times. Internally codenamed KY, this MPV will make global debut on 16th Dec 2021, and is expected to launch in India sometime early next year. It is likely to be named Carens upon launch and will be positioned below Carnival.

Amidst its testing phase, we have got hold of some new details of the upcoming Carens MPV from the Korean brand. Like almost every Kia model, the new Carens MPV will be loaded with lots of tech gizmos. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Tushar who shared these exclusive new details with us.

New Kia Carens MPV Scoop – Plenty of bells & whistles

On its exterior, the Kia Carens will flaunt an all-LED illumination which includes LED headlamps (reflector type), fog lamps, taillamps. Only the top variant of Kia Carens will come with LED headlight. The vehicle will also benefit from front parking sensors for added safety. Inside the cabin, the MPV will boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which will be enabled with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Kia’s UVO connected car tech.

The software powering the the touchscreen system will be more advanced than that is on offer with current Kia cars in India. Other features on offer will include a Bose audio system, one-touch cruise, valet mode, Rain-sensing wipers and ventilated front seats for both driver and passenger.

Another special feature is a one-touch electric folding seat to access the third-row seats. All three rows will get USB-C charging ports. Total 6 USB-C ports will be on offer, 2 in front center, 2 in mid row center and 2 on last row – one on each side. This will probably make Kia Carens the first car in India to offer only USB C ports.

2022 Kia Carens MPV – Modern ‘Touch’

Further, Kia will offer ambient lighting around the dashboard, centre console and front and rear door inserts as a constant. There will be different colours to choose from but it won’t offer a music-centric mood lamp depending on the audio. Moreover, the Kia logo will be projected on rear doors through some sort of illumination.

The equipment will offer a digital instrument console as standard across the lineup. While the layout of the dashboard hasn’t yet been revealed, it won’t feature any physical knobs or buttons. All controls will be touch style which includes climate control, infotainment and one-touch on/off cruise control. These buttons will will be on the side or below the touchscreen, and not in it. There will be a dedicated button for hill descent control.

Practical Cabin

The cabin of the Kia Carens MPV will offer practicality to the people on board. It will be equipped with type C charging ports for both second and third-row occupants. Plenty of storage spaces will be available inside the cabin such as cubby holes on dashboard, and centre console along with large bottle holders integrated on doors. In addition, there will be under-seat storage options for both front seats.

Cup holders will be provided for front as well as rear occupants, however, only the ones in the front centre console will be offered a cooling function. The interiors of the cabin will be coloured in beige which will provide a spacious feel to the cabin. All black interiors will be on offer for Kia Carens export-spec variants.

While the top-spec trim of the MPV will be offered with leather seat upholsteries, the lower- and mid-spec variants will come with fabric upholsteries. Sunroof will be on offer, but it will be single pane and not panoramic. Kia Carens will be offered as a 6 or 7 seater MPV and could be priced in the Rs 15 lakh range upon launch next year.