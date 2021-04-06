New KIA MPV Spied In India For 1st Time – Launch In Jan 2022

Kia aims to sell 50k units of this new MPV in India and export 26k units – Every year

Kia, in one of its statements last year, had announced that it will be focussing only on utility vehicles- SUVs and MPVs for the Indian market. In accordance with that, the South Korean carmaker is said to be working on a new MPV which was recently spied in South Korea.

This new upcoming MPV has been spied yet again, this time on Indian roads. Spy images are credit to automotive enthusiast Prasanna. The shape and size of the prototype spotted here are similar to the one spied in Korea.

Kia MPV in India

This would be the fourth product from Kia in India after Seltos, Carnival and Sonet. As per previous reports, this upcoming vehicle has been internally codenamed KY MPV and is expected to be underpinned by the same platform as Seltos.

This MPV is slated to measure around 4.5 metre in length and hence will be positioned as an intermediate offering between Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta. It is likely to be a direct competitor to Mahindra Marazzo.

Going by the spy shots, it is clear that it will feature three rows of seating and will be offered in both six- and seven-seat layouts. Kia aims to retail 50,000 units of this MPV in the Indian market while 26,000 units are aimed at exports. The MPV will be locally assembled at the Anantapur facility which has an annual production capacity of three lakh units.

Design

It would be too early to make an accurate presumption about the upcoming MPVs design. On both the occasions that it was spotted, the test mules were wrapped in heavy camouflage giving away very little as far as its exterior styling is concerned. However, we surely came to the conclusion it will wear a design of a contemporary MPV. We also expect it to flaunt LED headlights, LED taillights, a sleek side profile and plenty of chrome all around its body.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain goes, it is likely to borrow two engine options from Seltos- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former is good enough for 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque while the latter can churn out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

A more powerful 2.0 liter petrol engine could also be on offer. This engine is rated to deliver 152 PS / 192 Nm. This unit is already on offer with Hyundai Elantra and Tucson in India. It will also be on offer with the upcoming Alcazar SUV based on Creta. Expect diesel as well as petrol engine options to be offered with manual as well as automatic transmission options.

Kia is also expected to carry forward most of the fancy tech on offer in Seltos to the upcoming MPV. It will make its global debut in late 2021 while its launch in India is slated for early 2022. Some reports also suggest that sister brand Hyundai is also developing a corresponding version of the MPV under its own logo. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh range (ex-showroom).