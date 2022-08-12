2022 Kia Ray Facelift Debuts With New Features – WagonR Rival

While exteriors have been refreshed to achieve a snazzier profile, 2023 Kia Ray facelift does not get any performance boost

In production since 2011, Kia Ray has always been synonymous with affordable motoring. It shares its underpinnings with other Hyundai-Kia products such as Kia Picanto and Hyundai i10 and Casper. It is available in both ICE and EV versions and sold exclusively in its home market South Korea. Updates have been relatively fewer such as the mild facelift introduced in 2017.

2023 facelift seems more comprehensive, especially in terms of enhancing the car’s visual profile. Primary goal is about achieving sportier vibes, all while retaining the core silhouette. 2023 Kia Ray facelift will continue to be available in both ICE and EV versions.

Kia Ray 2023 facelift

Overall profile of Ray 2023 facelift has strong influence of Kia’s latest design philosophy. Some of the key changes include updated grille with new design elements, vertically stacked headlamp units, C-shaped DRLs, new KIA logo, sharper and pronounced bumper and metallic-shaded skid plate. Side profile looks largely the same as that of the outgoing model.

Kia Ray 2023 facelift will continue with sliding rear door on the right side, which is one of the key utilitarian features of the small car. Unlike other cars that have a central pillar between front and rear doors, Ray does not use one on its right side.

This ensures unhindered access for passengers as well as cargo movement. With this pillarless structure, Kia Ray can accommodate a wide variety of cargo. Seats are foldable, which further enhances the car’s load carrying capabilities.

At rear, updates include refreshed tail lamps with connected profile, redesigned tailgate, smaller reflectors and a new diffuser-style element. Insides look exactly the same as the current model with a few exceptions such as the full digital instrument panel. The current model has a semi-digital instrument panel.

A few subtle changes can be seen on the upholstery as well. Some key features offered with Kia Ray include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, heated front / rear seats, full auto air conditioner and electronic room mirror with hi-pass automatic payment system.

Kia Ray 2023 facelift specs

Kia Ray ICE variants are powered by a 1.0-litre gasoline motor that generates 76 PS of max power at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. It is mated to a 4-speed automatic gearbox. Combined fuel economy (city + highway) is 13 kmpl with 14-inch wheels and 12.7 kmpl with 15-inch wheels. Ray EV variant has a 67 hp single electric motor that gets power from a 16.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Certified range is 138 km.

In terms of safety, Kia Ray has forward collision avoidance assist, lane departure prevention assist, driver attention warning, ramp anti-skid device and straight-line braking anti-skid system. It remains to be seen if some new safety features are introduced with 2023 Kia Ray facelift. As there aren’t many functional updates, Kia Ray 2023 facelift is unlikely to witness a major price hike. The current model is available at a starting price of 13,550,000 won (approx. Rs 8.28 lakh). It will take on the likes of 2023 WagonR.