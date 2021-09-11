2022 Kia Seltos Facelift With New Design Language – Render

Kia might launch facelifted Seltos in 1 or 2 years – Given the usual cycle of a facelift in the industry

Kia set foot in India by launching Seltos mid-size SUV in 2019. This turned out to be an instant recipe of success for the South Korean car brand. The SUV continues to generate strong sales volumes on a consistent basis. With Hyundai already developing a facelift for Creta, it might not be a bad idea for Kia to give a makeover to Creta’s cousin.

As we already know both Seltos and Creta share the same DNA as they are based on the same architecture. However, the current-gen Creta made its debut after Seltos and will likely be receiving a facelift next year. Kia wouldn’t want to stay behind as regular updates are key to a product’s longevity, especially in a cut-throat market like India.

A design render of a facelifted Seltos has been created by automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout which shows the mid-size crossover in a revamped avatar. The exterior design of this render has been highly inspired by new gen Sportage which has been developed as per the company’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ at its core.

2022 Kia Seltos Facelift – Updated Exterior Styling

The crossover made its global debut earlier this year with subtle variations in styling depending on the various markets. The digitally imagined Seltos here takes design cues from Sportage, the most striking resemblance being the single slat vent under the bonnet line.

Upfront, the grille gets a similar 3D effect with a glossy black finish which is flanked by C-shaped LED DRLs on both sides. The DRLs are surrounded by a separate LED headlamp cluster which is reminiscent of the ones seen in the recently launched XUV700.

2022 Kia Seltos Facelift SUV features a muscular front bumper that houses tri-beam LED fog lamps on each side, a faux silver-coloured skid plate and a wide air dam. Along the side profile, things remain mostly intact with similar black claddings around wheel arches and door sills and similar creases on body panels. The difference in profile lies in alloy wheel design. Also, the gloss black finish to the exterior gives the crossover a premium appeal.

Other styling highlights include roof rails, chrome embellished door handles and chrome stripes on window sills and door cladding. Being a feature-packed car, there might be only a couple of additions to the equipment of Seltos facelift. However, Kia might give its interior a new layout.

Engine, Transmission Options

There is not likely to be any change in the powertrain department and Seltos will continue to receive the three engine options currently on offer. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol mill. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed torque converter, an IVT and a 7-speed DCT.