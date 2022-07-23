2022 Kia Seltos Launched In S Korea – Price 20.6m KRW (Rs 12.5 L), 198 PS

New Seltos packs in a range of updates including cosmetic improvements, new engine option and ADAS features

One of Kia’s bestsellers in multiple global markets, Seltos has been launched in its updated avatar in South Korea. In India, new Seltos is expected to debut at 2023 Auto Expo that will be held in January next year. Sales of new Seltos have commenced in its home market, where it is being offered at a starting price of 20.62 million Won (Approx. Rs 12.57 Lakh).

While the core silhouette is the same as current model, new Seltos looks a lot sportier. It gets a more modern front fascia with changes to the lighting setup, front grille and faux skid plate. Side profile has been enhanced with new 18-inch machined alloy wheels that will be available with top-spec variants. At rear, taillamps and bumper have been refreshed.

2022 Kia Seltos Prices, Variants

Updated Seltos gets some new colour options as well. Kia has also introduced a new Gravity variant that utilizes a dark theme. A number of components sport a blacked-out look such as radiator grille, headlamp, front and rear skid plate and alloy wheels. Interior colour themes have also been updated to include an all-black and caramel colour scheme. There’s a midnight green interior colour theme, which is offered exclusively with the Gravity variant.

Two engine options are on offer, which are each divided into 4 variants – Trendy, Prestige, Signature and Gravity. Engine options on offer are 1.6 liter petrol turbo and 2.0 liter naturally aspirated. 2022 Kia Seltos Trendy 2.0 L is base variant, priced from 20.62 million KRW (Rs 12.57 lakh). Top of the line is Seltos Gravity 1.6 liter turbo priced 26.85 million KRW (16.36 lakh).

In terms of features, new Seltos has a horizontally placed panoramic display that comprises a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster of the same size. Other key features include leatherette treatment on the dash and door handles, electronic gear shift dial, air purifier and ambient lighting. New Seltos has a panoramic sunroof, driver memory seat, built-in cam for live recording, head-up display, keyless entry and two Type-C USB charging ports.

New Seltos specs

Users can expect improved safety with new Seltos, as the SUV has been equipped with ADAS features. Kia claims that Setlos best in class ADAS features. Some of the key ADAS features include navigation-based smart cruise control, lane departure prevention assist, intelligent speed limit assist, car maintenance assistance, highway driving assistance, forward collision avoidance assist, rear-side collision avoidance assist and rear parking collision avoidance assist. Safety kit also includes a surround view monitor and rear side monitor.

In terms of performance, two engine options have been provided for new Seltos. There’s a 1.6-litre turbo petrol motor that generates 198 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 265 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-4,500 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Second option is a 2.0-litre NA petrol motor that makes 149 PS and 180 Nm. It is mated to an IVT gearbox.

Both variants have the option of 4WD. Fuel efficiency varies based on the tyre size, 2WD / 4WD configuration and city / highway driving. Max combined fuel efficiency (city + highway) of 1.6-litre turbo petrol variant is 12.8 kmph with 2WD, 16-inch wheel configuration. For the 2.0-litre variant, best combined fuel efficiency is 12.9 kmpl with 2WD and 16-inch tyres.

In India, updated Seltos will likely continue with the same set of petrol and diesel engine options which it currently has. Though, it will have better capabilities against new rivals Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Grand Vitara. It will be a tough fight, as new Seltos has ADAS whereas HyRyder and Vitara have segment-first strong-hybrid powertrains with best-in-class fuel efficiency.