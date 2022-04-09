2022 Kia Seltos, Sonet New TVC – All Details Revealed

Updates for Sonet, Seltos will help maintain competencies in fiercely fought sub-4-meter and compact SUV segment

South Korean carmakers Kia and Hyundai have made it a point to equip their vehicles with a comprehensive range of features. Updates are regularly introduced to ensure users get the best value. As part of this strategy, Kia has added multiple new features for Sonet and Seltos. It includes a new colour, improved safety and diesel iMT powertrain.

Sonet, Seltos styling updates

Starting with exteriors, Sonet and Seltos will be getting a new Imperial Blue and Silver colour option. This is available with recently launched Kia Carens. When it comes to colour options, both Sonet and Seltos offer a range of single-tone and dual-tone colour options. Sonet has a total of 7 colour options to choose from.

Seltos does it even better with 6 single tone and 5 dual tone colour options. There’s an exclusive Matte Graphite option as well, offered with Seltos X Line. However, both Kia SUVs currently miss out on blue, which is a popular car colour across the globe. It is possible that many users may have wanted to see Sonet and Seltos in blue, especially after the launch of Carens.

Safety updates – 4 airbags standard

Safety is another area where Kia will be focusing its efforts. Even in their current version, Sonet and Seltos offer a range of advanced safety features. It includes electronic stability control, hill assist, vehicle stability management, tyre pressure monitoring system and parking sensors. Take a look at the new TVC of Seltos and Sonet below.

Safety update for Sonet, Seltos includes 4-airbags, which will be offered as standard. 6 Airbags are offered as standard from the GTX+ / HTX+ variant in Seltos and GTX+ variant in Sonet. Earlier, Carens was launched with 6-airbags as standard. While it will improve passenger safety, 6-airbags will also help comply with upcoming safety norms. The government is mulling to make 6-airbags as a mandatory feature for all passenger cars with up to 8 seats.

In case of Seltos, these updates will be introduced ahead of the facelift model that is expected to debut later this year. Seltos facelift will pack in some additional features such as panoramic sunroof. The current version has only a single-pane sunroof. In comparison, the likes of Creta and MG Astor already offer panoramic sunroof.

Seltos 2022 facelift is expected to get styling updates as well. Kia could also be thinking about sensor-based ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features for the SUV. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

Seltos diesel iMT

Sonet and Seltos offer a range of powertrain options to choose from. Sonet has a 1.2 litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The diesel unit is used with Seltos as well. Seltos has two other engine options, a 1.5 litre petrol and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

In terms of transmission options, the choices include manual, DCT, iMT, AT and IVT. Talking about iMT, it is currently offered with the 1.0-litre petrol motor on Sonet. In comparison, Seltos has iMT with the 1.5-litre petrol motor.

As iMT may have gained popularity, Kia has introduced it with the diesel engine as well. Before now, the diesel engine was only mated to either 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Diesel iMT will be a segment-first feature for Seltos. Recently, Hyundai added Petrol IMT to Creta. Expect Diesel IMT Creta launch in the coming weeks.