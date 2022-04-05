2022 Kia Sonet Updated – New Features, Colours, More Safety

Kia India has updated Sonet for 2022 – It now comes with 4 airbags as standard, new features

With increasing competition, OEMs now have been forced to update their line-ups on a regular basis. Continuing with the trend, Kia has now brought in some updates for its 2022 Sonet. Its pricing now starts at INR 7.15 lakhs and goes all the way up to INR 13.79 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Across the range, price hike has been of up to INR 30,000. With the increase in price tag, Kia has added some additional features as well. Let’s have a look at updates across the trims.

2022 Kia Sonet Key Updates

Sonet’s entry level trim, HTE, now gets Tyre Pressure Monitoring system and side airbags, both of which were absent until this update. In fact, Kia has now made TPMS and 4 airbags standard across Sonet’s entire range. HTE variant also gets semi-leatherette seats with white stitching and rear seat folding knob.

HTK trim’s feature list doesn’t see any change however HTK+ (turbo iMT variant) now gets Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Assist Control and Brake Assist. Earlier, these additional safety features were available only on the HTX and higher trims.

The HTX and HTX Anniversary Editions now get a 4.2 inch semi digital instrument cluster, which was earlier reserved only for the range topping trims. Second from top, HTX+ trim now gets a total of 6 airbags, rebranded Kia Connect app (update of UVO connect app) and new SOS and Kia Connect buttons on the IRVM (Internal Rear View Mirror). Earlier, only the top-spec GTX+ variant featured six airbags.

Kia Sonet Colour Pallet Rejig

Apart from the rejig in the feature list, Kia has also brought in changes in exterior paint options. 3 of its old colour options, namely Intelligence Blue, Gold Beige and Steel Silver have been discontinued. Dual tone option of the Beige Gold has also been sent out of production.

Interestingly, it was one of Sonet’s Hero colours during its launch (prominently used by OEM during launch). To compensate for the decrease in colour options, Kia will now offer two new colour options, both of which have been borrowed from the recently launched Carens. These include Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver.

Apart from the mentioned updates, no other major change has been planned by Kia for the 2022 Sonet. The sub 4 metre SUV doesn’t get any mechanical change. It continues to have one of the largest feature lists in its class which includes a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, LED headlamps, air purifier and much more.

Under the hood, Kia Sonet gets multiple powertrain options, which includes a 1.2 litre petrol, 1 litre turbo petrol and a 1.5 litre diesel engine. Transmission options include MT, DCT, AT and iMT, depending upon the choice of engine.

Increasing Competition

All the updates seem sensible from Kia’s end as the competition in the sub 4 metre compact SUV segment is all set to intensify further. Maruti is working upon a heavily updated iteration of its Brezza, which will try and lay claims to the top spot on segment’s sales charts. Along with Maruti, Toyota too will bring in an updated Urban Cruiser, which will be based on the 2022 Brezza. Interestingly, Hyundai too has been testing 2022 Venue, which will further increase competition in the segment.