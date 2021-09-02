2022 Kia Sportage GT Line Europe Spec Unveiled

After revealing the 5th generation Sportage, Kia Motors has now revealed the Europe specific version of the model

As per plan, Kia has now introduced the Europe specific version, which majorly looks and feels like the model which had debuted a few weeks ago, but gets its own set of subtle changes as well. The model is based upon Hyundai’s N3 platform, which it shares with its cousin, the Tucson.

It is to be noted that for the first time in Sportage’s 28 year long history, Kia will be introducing market specific versions for different continents (majorly Europe, ASEAN and North America).

What’s Different?

The model planed for US and South Korean markets comes with a longer wheel base whereas the one for Europe has a relatively shorter wheelbase. The Europe-spec model gets a wheelbase of 2,680 mm whereas the global model gets a wheelbase of 2,755 mm. The overall length of the European model is 4,515 mm, which makes it 145 mm shorter than the model which had debuted earlier.

If one were to look closely, the impact of reduced length is visible in design too as one gets shorter rear doors and there is no window in the smaller rear quarter panel, which basically translates into a completely revised C-Pillar.

Sportage’s product manager, Xuan Goh stated, “The European version isn’t just a shortened body. It’s different sheet metal. We’ve worked really hard to make sure it works as a car in its own right.” The statement seems appropriate as Kia has confirmed that the model has been tweaked to suit European conditions and hence comes with region-specific tuning for the chassis, steering and ride comfort.

However, on the inside, the cabin experience is almost similar to the one offered by the global model which had debuted a few weeks ago. There is no change between the two models, except the fact that the latest Press photos showcase a GT Line trim and hence gets GT Line badges across the cabin.

In terms of powertrain, the European model will be offered in multiple configurations including Hybrid, Plug-In Hybrid, gasoline and diesel. Kia won’t be launching an all electric version of the Sportage as the EV6 is also planned which will basically be an electric crossover of similar proportions. Some of the expected engine options include a 1.6 litre mild hybrid petrol motor, a diesel MHEV, and a 261 bhp plug-in hybrid which would feature a 13.8kWh battery.

Launch and Deliveries

Deliveries of the 5th Gen Sportage in UK shall start sometime before the end of 2021. Kia hasn’t revealed the final prices however it is fair to expect a price hike compared to the previous model which has been on sale. The current retailing price of the Sportage stood at £21,560 which roughly translates into around INR 21.75 lakhs.

At the moment, there are no talks of the Sportage coming to India. However, considering that the Sportage traditionally sits above the Seltos in Kia’s line-up, introduction of the Sportage could provide an upgrade option to existing Kia customers in the future. Also, as the Indian market matures, and the current owners of the INR 11-17 lakhs SUVs seek an upgrade, it is models like Sportage which could make a lot of sense.