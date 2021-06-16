2022 Kia Telluride Facelift SUV Debuts – Gets More Standard Features

Kia Telluride is based on the same platform as Hyundai’s flagship SUV Palisade

Kia has been busy implementing its new brand marketing strategy across its international lineup. It already did it with Seltos and Sonet lineup in India and plans to extend this strategy to other models as well in the coming months. The company’s flagship model Telluride has now received a mild update under this revamp strategy.

The South Korean carmaker is providing the full-size premium SUV with a mid-cycle update which involves adoption of the new Kia logo. Images of the updated 2022 Telluride have been officially released along with details that specify the changes over the current model.

Updated Exterior

The facelifted Telluride carries the new redesigned Kia logo slapped on the centre of the front grille. Apart from a new badging, the flagship SUV is also set to receive some other exterior updates. The documents reveal that a blacked-out front grille with glossy treatment has been made standard across the range. The LX trim compliments the grille with a chrome trim whereas S, EX and SX complement it with a Satin chrome trim.

The photos shown are of Nightfall Edition which does away with any sort of chrome on its exterior. Further, this special edition model features redesigned emblems and wheel caps. Other than these minor changes, the exterior of Telluride is very much identical to the current model. Bulk of the updates have been made inside the cabin.

More standard features across lineup

Some features in the SUV’s equipment have been made standard across the entire range. The most prominent of them being a 10.25-inch TFT touchscreen infotainment display with three-way split-screen functionality. Prior to this update, the lower-spec trims were offered a smaller 8.0-inch display.

Apart from this, in-built navigation, smart cruise control curve, dual-zone climate control and Kia’s Highway Driving Assist have been provided as standard fitments in 2022 Telluride. The S trim benefits from the addition of wireless phone charging. Telluride is already a fully loaded SUV as far as features are concerned and with more standard equipment to offer one could expect a sizable increase in its price.

Other details, Price

The full-size premium SUV is expected to be powered by the same 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine that delivers a healthy output of 291 horses and 355 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. It is available in both seven-seat and eight-seat configurations, the former being offered with two captain seats in the middle row.

2022 Kia Telluride Price LX FWD $32,790 LX AWD $34,790 S FWD $35,290 S AWD $37,290 EX FWD $37,790 EX AWD $39,790 SX FWD $42,690 SX AWD $44,590 SX-P $46,890

A total of 9 variants are on offer with prices starting from $32,790 (Rs 24.2 lakh) for the LX FWD, going all the way to $46,890 (Rs 34.6 lakh) for the SX-P variant. Compared to the older Telluride, the facelift is now costlier by up to $600 (Rs 44k). As of now, Kia has no plans to launch the Telluride in India. Kia will be launching a 7 seater MPV next in India, by Feb 2022.