2022 KTM 390 ADV Launched In The US – India Launch Soon

KTM has always been known to keep updating its models in order to keep its lineup fresh and attractive. The Austrian bikemaker has launched an updated 2022 version of 390 Adventure in the American market. The latest iteration of the adventure bike has been priced at USD 6600 (equivalent to INR 4.91 lakh) in the USA.

For 2022, KTM has offered some aesthetic as well as functional updates to the naked streetfighter. The updates are subtle yet noticeable and visually in line with the Dakar winning KTM FACTORY RALLY machines. The updated iteration of 390 Adventure is expected to hit showrooms in India very soon in the coming few weeks.

2022 KTM 390 ADV – Updated Styling

In terms of design, the 2022 KTM 390 ADV is identical to the current model flaunting the same rugged styling adventure bikes are known for. It, however, gets two new colour options- a grey-black scheme and a blue scheme, both offered with orange accents and body graphics. These paint options have been inspired by the larger KTM models.

Other subtle styling updates include new tank shrouds and rear side panels which are slightly wider than the seat to provide better control to the rider. It also reduces wear and tear of the seat. Shape of the fuel tank has also been optimised to ensure freedom of rider’s movement and control. Headlight mask of the new 390 ADV has been reduced to make a lightweight front end.

Updated Features & Hardware

In addition, the front fender has been set lower which provides better aerodynamics. As far as features are concerned, it gets the same equipment as before. This includes a fully coloured TFT instrument display enabled with smartphone connectivity, an adjustable windscreen, all-LED lighting, optional turn-by-turn navigation and a standard 12V charging port.

KTM has made some updates to the hardware of the 390 Adventure. The most prominent of those is new cast aluminium wheels which get five spokes instead of six. As a result of this, the wheels are now more resistant to impact and also add to the stiffness of the bike. Suspension setup remains identical and features non-adjustable inverted front forks and a WP Apex mono-shock at rear.

Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS with offroad mode. Another crucial update for the new 390 ADV includes new traction control settings for both street and off-road. This setting enables different rear-slips based on the terrain.

Powertrain Specs

No updates have been made to the powertrain department of the new 390 Adventure. Powering the motorcycle is the same 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 42.3 bhp and a peak torque of 37 Nm. This engine is married to a six-speed gearbox which comes with a standard bi-directional quick-shifter.