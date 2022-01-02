2022 KTM 390 ADV Modified With Rally Tower – Render In 2 Colours

New rally kit for 390 Adventure developed by Turtletechx can significantly boost off-roading capabilities

Austrian bikemaker KTM recently unveiled its updated ADV range including 390 Adventure. The bike gets cosmetic improvements as well as functional updates that make it a better off-roader. For enhanced rally-oriented ride dynamics, aftermarket firm Turtletechx is developing a unique Rally Tower for KTM Adventure. The kit is being developed with collaboration with various other entities.

KTM 390 ADV rally kit details

Rally kit for 390 Adventure ensures a Dakar-styled transformation for the bike. Front section has undergone significant changes with increased height and addition of a large transparent windscreen. Headlamp bezel has also been customized. Based on the spyshots, digital automotive artist Pratyush Rout has created a render of the same in two colour options.

Handlebar and instrument console are mounted higher, which should ensure improved ergonomics when riding the bike across extreme terrain. For engine protection, a bash plate is expected to be added in production model. It is likely that the kit will also include more robust suspension and braking system.

Rally kit 390 Adv can be seen with dual-purpose block pattern tyres. It is possible that option will be provided to choose knobby units for an enhanced rally experience. Exhaust has been changed too, which looks similar to the one used with Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.

Overall silhouette of this 390 ADV rally kit looks familiar to KTM 450 Rally, a bike that the company utilizes exclusively for Dakar Rally. It has been quite successful, registering nine continuous wins at Dakar from 2011 to 2019. KTM bikes are among the most successful bikes at Dakar. The rally kit may not have similar capabilities, but it is likely to perform better in an off-road environment.

In terms of more improvements that can be introduced, the rally kit will work out much better with standard spoke wheels. As compared to alloys, spoke wheels are considered much better for off-roading. Dakar winners like KTM 450 Rally and Honda CRF 450 Rally are all equipped with spoke wheels.

KTM 390 Adv rally kit engine

Most of the hardware will be the same as that of current 390 Adventure. The bike is powered by a 373cc liquid cooled, single cylinder engine that churns out 43 hp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

Stock 390 Adventure utilizes steel trellis frame with 43 mm WP APEX USD front forks and WP APEX monoshock at rear. The bike has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres. Braking duties are performed by BYBRE 320mm and 230mm disc at front and rear, respectively. Dual-channel ABS from BOSCH is offered as standard.

Turtletechx is currently testing its fourth prototype, as part of its beta testing program. Pre orders for KTM Adventure Rally Tower are expected to commence soon. It is likely to be priced at a premium in comparison to the current model. KTM 390 Adventure is available at a starting price of Rs 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom).