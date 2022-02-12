2022 KTM 390 Adventure Launch – 1st Batch Arrives At Dealer Showroom

When launched, the updated KTM 390 Adventure will rival Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure and BMW G 310 GS

KTM recently launched the updated 250 Adventure in India for the year 2022. The company will now be launching its elder sibling- 390 Adventure in a mildly updated avatar in the coming few days. The adventure tourer in its revised form went on sale in US and North American markets recently.

First batch of KTM 390 Adventure 2022 models have started to arrive at dealer showrooms across India. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Hitesh Ghogalia for sharing the first exclusive images of 2022 390 ADV in India.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure: Styling Updates

As we already know, models up to the 390 Series from the KTM range all over the world are manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan-based facility. Hence, the model launched in the USA is most likely to be exported there from India. The US-spec model of the mid-displacement adventure bike comes with subtle yet noticeable updates.

For 2022, updates on the new KTM 390 Adventure are both aesthetic and functional in nature. Visual updates on the adventure tourer are in line with the Dakar winning KTM FACTORY RALLY machines. The overall design of the motorcycle remains identical which features the same rugged styling it is known for.

The updated 390 Adventure now received two new colour options a grey-black scheme and a blue scheme, both offered with orange accents and body graphics. These shades have been inspired by the larger KTM models, for instance, the 890 Adventure. In addition, the bike gets new tank shrouds and rear side panels which are slightly wider than the saddle.

This provides better control to the rider and also reduces wear and tear of the seat. Headlight mask of the new 390 ADV has been reduced to make the front end slightly lighter. Shape of the fuel tank has also been optimised to ensure freedom of rider’s movement and control. Despite these minute variations, KTM has retained the distinct identity of its ADV range in the new 390 Adventure with a split headlamp setup and visor.

Features on offer

Coming to features, the equipment stays similar to the outgoing model. The bike gets a long list of gizmos such as all-LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a fully coloured TFT instrument display enabled with smartphone connectivity, optional turn-by-turn navigation and a standard 12V charging port.

Mechanical Specs

Hardware configurations remain mostly intact with the same suspension setup consisting of non-adjustable inverted front forks and a WP Apex mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS with offroad mode.

The new cast aluminium alloy wheels are now lighter since they feature five spokes instead of six. KTM has also introduced new traction control settings for both street and off-road. This setting enables different rear-slips based on the terrain.

Powering the updated 390 Adventure is the same 373.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that pumps out 42.3 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox which comes with a standard bi-directional quick-shifter.