2022 KTM 390 Adventure Rally Spied During Off-Road Testing

The KTM 390 Adventure test mules have a significantly different front face featuring a tall windscreen which is reminiscent of Dakar rally bikes

A few days ago, KTM unveiled the updated Adventure range of motorcycles which included 1290 Super Adventure S, 1290 Super Adventure R, 390 Adventure and 250 Adventure. The latter two hold more significance for the Indian market as they are locally manufactured in the country for domestic sales and export purposes.

Two test mules of the updated 390 Adventure were recently spotted testing in India under heavy camouflage. These have now been spied again, while performing off-road testing. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Karan Vazirani for sharing these new spy shots.

Initial looks suggest these prototypes are more off-road friendly variants of the ADV bike. The new KTM 390 ADV spy shots reveal some significant visual updates on the prototypes over the regular models.

2022 KTM 390 Adventure Rally – Design Updates

For starters, the most noticeable change is witnessed at its face. The fascia is reminiscent of the bikes participating in Dakar Rally thanks to a huge transparent windscreen that looks utilitarian. The windscreen is mounted on the front forks and extends above the oddly-shaped headlamp bezel. Another visible variation in these mules is a different exhaust which resembles the one used in Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.

A major gripe of 390 Adventure owners is its on-road friendly mannerisms which KTM is trying to address with this variant. A wider and taller handlebar has been employed which should offer better ergonomics while off-roading especially while standing to tackle rough terrains. While the bike rides on standard alloy wheels they are wrapped around by rugged block pattern tyres for improved off-roading credentials.

Interestingly, neither of the prototypes didn’t feature any bash plate to protect the engine underbelly but we expect the company to offer it in the production-spec model. Thanks to the revised front face, the TFT display has also been positioned much higher than normal. Apart from these, every other detail has been carried forward from the current 390 Adventure.

Same Mechanical Setup

Everything including the exposed trellis frame, side panels, split-style seating, suspension setup and braking hardware seems to be lifted off from the current 390 Adventure. Even the engine casing looks very familiar which means the same 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled will be plonked to the frame.

In regular variants, this engine pumps out 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. However, we expect the Austrian bikemaker to make some tweaks to this powertrain so that it offers a better lower-end grunt. This will further accentuate its off-roading credentials. The motorcycle will also boast certain creature comforts like a quick-shifter, cornering ABS and traction control.

The aforementioned updates are expected to come with a significant premium over the standard model which is currently priced at Rs 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom). Going by the spy images, it appears as though the bike is still in its pre-production phase and there is still time for launch.