2022 KTM 390 Duke Spied Testing In Europe – New Updates

The new-gen KTM 390 Duke is expected to make its debut in India towards the end of this year with sales going line in early 2022

We already know by now that KTM is currently working on upgrading its current lineup of motorcycles. The new-gen RC 390 is slated to go on sale in a few days while a couple of weeks ago, test mules of the new 125 Duke and 250 Duke were caught on camera conducting test trials somewhere in Europe.

Now, images of the new generation 390 Duke have also surfaced online suggesting an imminent launch soon. While analysing the spy shots of Duke 125 and Duke 250 earlier, it was understood that the entry-level Dukes would be swaying away from the design philosophy carried by 390 Duke.

Updated Styling

However, on seeing the images of the new Duke 390, we have been assured that all the latest updates will be incorporated on all naked motorcycles under this range. Like its eighth-liter and quarter-liter counterparts, 2022 Duke 390 will adopt styling cues from the larger 890 Duke and the 1290 SuperDuke R. This includes a side-mounted mono-shock as well as a new swingarm.

Some of the design highlights in the upcoming iteration of the naked streetfighter include a split dual LED headlight section with DRL, aggressive rearview mirrors, a sleeker LED tail lamp, and an aggressive fuel tank that has been with tank extension on both sides.

It also gets a new underbelly exhaust which has been re-designed for higher ground clearance. The test mule was also spotted riding on new five-spoke cast wheels replacing the 10-spoke alloys in the current model.

Improved Aerodynamics

The most interesting highlight, however, is a dished section on the lower panel of the front tank extensions on the left side. While its exact purpose is yet unknown, it is believed that this panel will not only enhance the bike’s aerodynamic qualities but also improve rider’s comfort by sucking in the hot air from the engine. However, this design element is asymmetrical since it is absent from the right side of the motorcycle.

Side profile of the updated 390 Duke suggests that it could employ the same simplified trellis frame and a composite subframe that was spotted in 250 Duke. The front suspension is likely to retain the current USD forks. Other notable updates include a short rear fender, new radiator covers and slim LED turn indicators. Overall, the new-gen model looks sharper than before thanks to completely revised bodywork.

Updated Engine

The engine casing also seems to be redesigned which means that engine although the same unit, will feature some updates. In its current iteration, 390 Duke is powered by a 373.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit which pushes out 43 bhp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 37 Nm at 7,000rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Other updates expected include new braking hardware and some new features onboard.

IMAGE SOURCE