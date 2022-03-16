2022 KTM Duke 790 Debuts With New Updates, Colour

Exact reason for re-introducing the original Scalpel is not known, but one of the factors could be the price difference between 390 Duke and 890 Duke

In a surprising move, KTM has relaunched 790 Duke in several international markets. It was originally launched in 2017 and had emerged as a popular choice in its segment. It was replaced by 890 Duke in 2021.

KTM 790 Duke 2022 model is largely the same as earlier. The bike was fully loaded at the time of its original launch and much of the equipment is relevant even today. There are no major updates in terms of styling except a new grey-black colour option. This is in addition to the signature orange colour theme.

KTM 790 Duke 2022 features

The bike retains its sporty profile with features such as aggressive LED headlamp with integrated LED DRL, sculpted fuel tank, low-set handlebar, step-up seat, under seat exhaust in stainless steel finish and compact tail section. The exhaust delivers an engaging throaty note, which enhances overall ride experience.

2022 KTM Duke 790 has a full colour TFT instrument console that displays a range of information. The screen is a lot more interactive, as it changes colour with increase/decrease in throttle and other similar actions. The display automatically adjusts to ambient lighting, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.

Much of the original equipment list has been retained such as electronic riding aids, traction control, engine drag torque control, Supermoto mode and stability control with cornering ABS. The bike has driving modes of Sport, Street, Rain and Track. Features that are now offered as an option include cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, quickshifter+, track mode, engine slip control and phone and music connectivity.

Powering the bike is the same 799cc engine as earlier. The LC8c in-line 2-cylinder, liquid cooled motor generates 105 bhp of max power and 87 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The only difference is that this engine now complies with Euro 5 emission norms. In Europe, a A2 specific 95 bhp variant will also be on offer.

The powertrain is managed by an advanced ride-by-wire system, which significantly enhances ride dynamics. It eliminates issues like jerking, stuttering and unwanted wheelies. Coupled with its lightweight body, the bike offers improved fuel efficiency.

KTM 790 Duke 2022 India launch

It is not certain if KTM will reintroduce 790 Duke in the Indian market. It was available here earlier, but discontinued due to stricter BS6 emission norms in 2020. The relaunched model is now Euro 5 compliant, which is almost the same as BS6. The bike was imported in India as CKD and last known price was Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM also has the option to launch 890 Duke here in India. It remains to be seen which approach the company chooses. If KTM wants to go after the popular Triumph Trident, 2022 790 Duke could be positioned as a formidable rival. However, pricing has to be competitive, somewhere around Rs 7.5 lakh to make it work.