2022 KTM RC 125 Specs Leak – More Power, Less Weight, 13.7 L Tank

KTM will soon launch the new-gen RC range of supersport motorcycles in India and across the world

KTM is in the process of updating almost its entire lineup. The lineup overhaul is expected to begin with the RC range of models including RC 125, RC 200, RC 390. Recently, all three new generation models made a brief appearance at the official website of KTM but were removed soon afterwards.

Apart from photos, official specs of the 2022 RC125 have also been leaked. Hat tip to Yadu Krishnan for sharing the same. The new-gen RC models will feature a long list of updates. The most prominent updates are centred around their design which feature some serious upgrades.

Updated Design

Speaking of design, all three upcoming 2022 KTM RC bikes share a lot in common as far as styling is concerned. The new-gen supersport motorcycles have made a departure from the twin-beam headlights and now feature a single-piece headlight flanked by trendy boomerang-shaped LED DRLs on both sides which double up as turn indicators. All three models receive a completely redesigned front end including larger fairings and new body panels as compared to their outgoing counterparts.

Also, the 10-spoke alloy wheels have made way for a new 5-spoke design. KTM says that these new alloy design helps in saving 3.4 kgs of rotating unsprung mass. Other common styling elements include a muscular fuel tank, which is now larger in size at 13.7 liters.

However, there are some design attributes that distinguish RC 390 from RC 125 and RC 200. For instance, RC 200 continues to feature an underbelly exhaust just like the current gen. RC 125 and RC 390 get side mounted exhaust, but they are not same.

In addition, all three models feature distinct colour options. The new RC 390 wears an orange-blue paint scheme inspired by KTM’s MotoGP race bike. RC 125 and RC 200 gets a new dual-tone white and orange colour with signature orange alloy wheels. RC 125 also gets the option of a new dual-tone black/orange scheme.

Mechanical Updates

All three models have also undergone structural changes which make them more similar to each other. The new-gen RC range of models features an updated chassis comprising a new bolt-on rear subframe instead of a welded-on design of current models. The weight reduction due to new frame is 1.5 kgs, compared to current RC gen.

Suspension duties are handled by USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear embraced by an alloy swingarm. These are factory tuned to deliver better track performance. Cooling system has also been improved, thanks to larger airbox – resulting in ultra-slick throttle response.

Engine Specs

Engine of the motorcycles will be carried over from the current =-gen models. RC 390 will be powered by a 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that dishes out 44 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. RC 200 will be propelled by the same 199.5cc liquid-cooled mill that pushes out 25 hp and 19.2 Nm of torque.

The entry-level RC 125 will feature a 124.7cc single-cylinder unit capable of 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque. New specs are not yet available, but the official website leak states that the engines will deliver more power and torque. All motorcycles will be offered with a 6-speed transmission. Production of all three supersport bikes have reportedly begun at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan-based manufacturing facility.