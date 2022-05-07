2022 KTM RC 390 Launch Price Rs 3.14 Lakh – Official Website

Price of KTM’s pocket rocket is finally out and long-awaited launch isn’t that far away now

Earlier this week, KTM India announced the launch of new ADV 390. It is now on sale in India with a starting price of Rs 3.35 lakh, ex-sh. Next up, KTM will launch the much awaited RC 390. Ahead of official launch, the KTM India website has listed the price.

Starting price of 2022 KTM RC390 would be Rs 3,13,922, ex-showroom. This places the New RC 390 in between the Duke 390 and ADV 390 – with about Rs 20k difference between all three motorcycles. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Rahul TV for sharing the update.

2022 KTM RC 390 – Sharper Looks

2022 RC 390 has taken a giant leap forward when it comes to its looks. The unique twin projector headlight of the outgoing model will be replaced by a larger single LED one fitted with daytime running lights. The fairing with integrated indicators is also sharper looking and so are the new graphics all around the bike.

No one will mistake the new for the old, so different they look. The 2022 KTM RC 390 also gets a new colour customizable Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster similar to the 390 Duke with an ambient light sensor which adjusts brightness according to changing light conditions. The seat comes in a different finish, possibly Alcantara with pillion seat as standard, while the same 17-inch wheels are retained on the new bike, however the five-spoke design is new. The 2022 RC 390 will be available in choice of two colours – Factory Racing Blue and Electric Orange.

The new bike gets WP Apex 43 upside-down forks with 120mm of travel at the front and a WP Apex monoshock suspension with 150mm of travel at the rear. Ground clearance of the bike is 158 mm while seat height is 824 mm. The bike weighs 160 kg without fuel. Fuel tank capacity also improves from 10 litres to 13.7 litres.

Front brake is a 320mm single four-piston radial fixed calliper, while at the rear a 230mm single-piston floating calliper handles braking duties. Anti-lock braking system is a Bosch 9.1MP two channel ABS with option of switching off rear ABS. The bike also comes with traction control.

Lighter Chassis

The chassis, which is 1.5 kg lighter than that of the previous generation, is made of trellis frame and bolt-on subframe. Clip-on handlebars are 15mm higher than previous generation RC 390s and this increased height aids in comfort and better visibility. On the race track, the height can be lowered 10mm for a racier riding posture. The 2022 KTM RC 390 also comes with cornering ABS which ensures that wheels don’t lock up when the rider brakes mid-corner.

The 2022 KTM RC 390 is powered by the familiar 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke petrol engine putting out 42.9 hp and 37 Nm of torque. The bike comes with a larger airbox which aids power and torque output at all rpms while a new ride-by-wire system sends precise throttle inputs to the engine enhancing performance. The 6-speed gearbox is equipped with slipper clutch and a quickshifter.