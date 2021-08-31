2022 KTM RC 390 Makes Global Debut – First Official Walkaround

Launch of the 2022 KTM RC 390 in India is set to take place later this year – It is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing model

KTM is currently in the process of overhauling almost its entire lineup and the Austrian brand has started with its RC range of superbikes. The first bike of the new generation models to hit Indian showrooms will be RC 390. The new-gen model of the flagship entry-level superbike from KTM in India has made its global debut.

Bookings for the new-gen model have unofficially commenced at certain dealerships. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the coming few weeks as production has reportedly begun at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan-based manufacturing facility. Along with the RC390, KTM has also revealed the new gen RC125 and the RC200 today.

Upadted Design

The new RC 390 has made some radical updates both on and underneath its skin. While previous spy shots left many KTM fans polarised regarding the design of RC 390, the bike looks much better in its final production spec. The fully-faired motorcycle gets a completely redesigned front end with a new single-piece LED headlight and a larger windshield.

The headlight is flanked by sleek LED DRLs which double up as turn indicators when needed. Other styling updates include a more muscular fuel tank, redesigned front fairing, a revised tail section and new body graphics. The latest iteration of RC 390 looks more aerodynamic in nature hence the wider fairings. It is further enhanced with the presence of air vents on the side panels which ensure optimized airflow.

Feature & Structural Updates

Riding ergonomics is expected to remain aggressive yet slightly more comfortable than the outgoing model with a low-set clip-on handlebar, rear-set footpegs and a forward-leaning seating posture. Revised front fairing, turn indicators, and position lamps are also part of the overhaul. It also receives a new TFT instrument console compatible with Bluetooth connectivity.

The new RC 390 has undergone significant changes underneath its skin. This includes an updated chassis that features a new bolt-on rear sub-frame. Suspension duties will be handled by USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at the rear with a braced alloy swingarm. Suspension is adjustable. Braking hardware has been made stronger, therefore, it should provide more confidence to riders.

Engine Spcs

The Austrian bikemaker hasn’t tinkered with the bike’s heart. The new RC 390 continues to be powered by the same 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that dishes out 44 bhp. Torque output has been increased to 37 Nm, (thanks to larger airbox) resulting in a higher top speed (increased by 11 kmph). Engine heat dissipation has been improved, delivering better riding comfort.

The engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch. Upon its launch, KTM RC 390 will go head-on against other sports tourers such as TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Benelli 302R.