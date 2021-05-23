2022 KTM RC 390 Side View Revealed Via Undisguised Spy Shot

KTM is in the process of upgrading their Duke as well as the RC range of motorcycles globally

It has been a couple of months, since the spy shots of new gen KTM RC and Duke range have started appearing on the internet. Of the two, it is the RC range which will be upgraded first, while the Duke range update is expected sometime next year.

Global debut of the new gen KTM RC 125, 200 and 390 is expected later this year. Ahead of that, thanks to leaked spy shots via test mules as well as via from company plant, reveals the design language of the updated KTM RC range in quite detail.

Latest spy shot – 2022 RC 390

The RC 390 is essentially the faired version of the 390 Duke naked sports motorcycle. Even though the 390 Duke model available in India is updated to the brand’s global specifications, the RC 390 still lags behind a bit especially in terms of equipment such as the TFT instrument console.

The RC 390 test mule you see here, looks like a production ready variant. The image is credit to automotive enthusiast Albin Antony, who has posted the spy shot in Rushlane Spylane. It is also to be noted here that KTM has removed the current RC390 from their official website – indicating launch could be around the corner.

Overall design of the new RC range is similar, as it is today. Expect the differences to be in the form of decals and colour options. Other difference one can note, is the presence of underbelly exhaust in the 125 and 200 range while the 390 range gets conventional exhaust, quite similar to the Duke 390.

Changes expected are updated chassis, new alloys, reworked suspension in the front as well as the rear, bigger disc brakes, new ECU, improved cooling system. Also on offer will be a digital instrument cluster from the Duke range.

Engine specs

In its current BS6 format, the KTM RC 390 makes 43bhp and 35Nm of torque from its liquid-cooled 373.2cc single-cylinder engine, mated to a 6-speed transmission via a slipper clutch. The same engine is expected to continue in the new gen version. Once launched, it will continue to rival the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310.

Thanks to the updates, price of new gen KTM RC 390 is expected to get a significant increase. Even then, it will continue to offer a decent value for money package in the price segment.