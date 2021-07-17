2022 KTM RC 390 Spied Up Close In New Spy Shots

The new-gen KTM Rc 390 will feature major design overhauls including new body panels, graphics and paint schemes

We know that KTM will be upgrading its RC lineup of motorcycles in the coming future. It will mostly likely be the RC 390 which will receive a new generation model first. The upcoming fully-faired motorcycle has been spotted testing on numerous occasions in recent months.

Earlier reports mentioned that certain KTM dealerships in India have started accepting pre-bookings for the new RC 390 indicating its imminent launch. As we keep on anticipating its official launch, test mules of the upcoming superbike continue to be spotted regularly.

The latest set of spy shots are credited to Santosh Balgude and have been clicked near Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing plant in Chakan near Pune, Maharashtra where all KTM models are assembled.

Dealers are charging a booking amount between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, while some dealers are quoting amounts as high as Rs 10,000. The bookings have been made against the current-gen RC 390 and can be transferred once the new generation model arrives.

Updated Design

As we all know, RC 390 is essentially a fully clothed version of the naked 390 Duke which has undergone a radical update in its latest iteration. The new RC 390 wears a completely different look which has left KTM fans polarised.

The bike gets a completely redesigned front end with a new single-piece LED headlight and a larger windshield. Other styling updates include redesigned fairing, a larger fuel tank, new body graphics and a raised tail section.

The makers have attempted to make the new RC 390 more aerodynamic hence have gone for a wider front fairing which also supports new boomerang-styled LED turn indicators. Aerodynamic qualities are further enhanced with inclusion of air vents on the side panels which ensure optimized airflow.

Mechanical Updates

The fully-faired KTM has also undergone structural changes in its upcoming avatar. It features a new rear subframe that will offer more comfortable rides for taller riders. Additionally, the new motorcycle will be offered with stronger brakes with greater stopping power. Revision to the bike’s frame, handlebar and alloy wheels will hopefully make the motorcycle more ergonomically pliant.

2022 RC 390 is expected to be powered by the same BS6 compliant 373cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 44 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch at least. Its official launch is expected to take place in August and is likely to be priced between near the Rs 3 lakh mark (ex-showroom).