2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo Gets New Logo – First Look Walkaround

2022 Bolero Neo N10 (O) top spec variant sports the new Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo on its front grille, alloys and on its steering wheel

Mahindra Bolero, which has been on sale in India for over two decades, received a sportier version called the Bolero Neo earlier this year. It has now received several feature updates, the most prominent of which is a new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo.

Bolero Neo is available in four trim levels – N4, N8, N10 and N10(O) and is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The top spec Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant gets detailed in a walkaround video by The Car Show, drawing our attention to some of its exterior and interior features.

2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo Top Variant

In terms of exterior feature updates over the current model, it is seen with a new Twin Peaks logo that is positioned in between its vertical slats of its front grille. It gets halogen headlamps with fog lamps and DRLs, distinctive black line running across the length of its sides, matching black finished door handles as are also seen on the Mahindra Thar, and manually operating ORVMs.

Towards the rear are rear wiper and washer, spare wheel and brake lamps along with two reflector lights. N10 badging denotes that it is a top spec variant of the Bolero Neo. Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) is available in 5 colours of Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red and Pearl White.

Positioned on ladder-frame chassis, that is also seen on the Mahindra Thar and Scorpio, dimensions of Bolero Neo stand 3,995mm in length, 1,795mm in width and 1,817mm in height. Wheelbase is at 2,680mm while ground clearance is at 180mm. It rides on 15 inch alloy wheels.

Interiors are done up in a beige and black colour scheme and come in a 7 seater (3+2+2) seating. There is a height adjustable driver seat, tilt steering wheel with mounted controls while the new logo is seen on the steering wheel and on the key. A 7 inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX, 12V power socket and power windows are also a part of its interior arrangement. The Neo N10(O) also gets front arm rests and head rests.

2022 Bolero NEO Engine Specs

Bolero N10 (O) is powered by a 1.5 liter, 3 cylinder diesel engine offering 100 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm torque at 1,750 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. It is a rear wheel drive SUV with disc brakes in the front and drum brakes at the rear while suspension is via Double Wish-bone Independent Coil Spring in the front and Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar at the rear.

A prime factor is a mechanically locking rear differential which Mahindra terms as Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT). This system allows for better traction on challenging road conditions and aids in better stability on challenging road conditions and improves drivability. It get engine start stop technology along with ECO and ESS – micro hybrid drive modes for better fuel efficiency.