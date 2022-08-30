2022 Mahindra Bolero NEO With New Logo – Spied At Dealer Yard

Bolero Neo is essentially an urbanized, sportier version of Bolero; the latter has been in service for more than two decades now

As compared to its siblings like XUV700 and Scorpio-N, Mahindra Bolero Neo does not boast about best-in-class or segment-first features. It’s largely old-school, even though some updates have been introduced in recent times. It includes features such as multi-terrain technology (MTT), engine start stop system, Eco drive mode, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and reverse parking assist.

As part of 2022 update, Bolero Neo has received the new Mahindra ‘twin peaks’ logo. As compared to the old oval-shaped Mahindra log that sits slightly above the front grille, the new logo is positioned in between the vertical slats. This has helped reduce clutter, as now the headlamps, grille and logo are seamlessly integrated into one single block.

Bolero Neo new Mahindra logo

Mahindra new twin peaks logo appears to be in sync with Bolero Neo’s boxy profile. Much of the SUV’s body comprises largely straight-cut panels and even rear view mirrors have a rectangular shape. Mahindra new logo can also be seen at the rear on the spare wheel cover. Inside, the new logo is there on the steering wheel.

Other than the new logo, Bolero Neo is largely the same as earlier. Some key features include slatted grille with chrome garnish, sporty headlamps and DRLs, sleek fog lamp housing and signature Bolero branding on spare wheel cover.

Side profile has the distinctive body cladding, squared-off wheel arches, running boards, straight-cut windows and blacked-out pillars. At rear, Bolero Neo has a flat tailgate with mounted spare wheel, Bolero Neo logo and vertically positioned tail lamps.

Bolero Neo can seat 7 people in 2+3+2 configuration. Rear seats are side facing seats that can be adjusted to create more boot space. On the inside, key features include 3.5-inch LCD cluster display, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, USB and AUX, steering mounted audio controls, power steering with tilt adjustment, engine start stop, AC with Eco mode and 12v charging point. Bolero Neo has spacious interiors, with ample legroom and headroom.

2022 Mahindra Bolero Neo specs

Powering Mahindra Bolero Neo is the 1.5-litre mHawk100 diesel motor that generates 100 PS of max power at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-2,250 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Bolero Neo utilizes ladder frame chassis and has a tough and rugged body shell. It should improve safety, although the SUV is yet to be tested by Global NCAP. Safety kit includes features like dual airbags, cruise control, ABS, reverse parking assist, seat belt reminder, corner braking control and engine immobilizer.

Bolero Neo is offered in four trims, N4, N8, N10 and N10 (O). Prices start at Rs 9.29 lakh. As there are no significant updates, there is unlikely to be any major price hike.