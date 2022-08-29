2022 Mahindra Bolero New Logo Version – First Look Walkaround

Mahindra Bolero only gets a sole 1.5L 3-cylinder engine mated to a sole 5-speed gearbox

Bolero has been a cash cow for Mahindra ever since its inception. Very little has been changed visually and that’s not a glaring omission for the target audience. For them, that is a good thing as it invokes the familiarity of Bolero’s ruggedness and dependability.

It is likely to be on sale for decades too. Such is its charm. Ever since Mahindra has come up with its new Twin Peaks logo for PVs, we have seen most of its portfolio slowly adopting this new logo. While the old oval Mahindra logo will only be associated with commercial vehicles, both LCV and HCV. This is Mahindra’s new product placement strategy that creates a distinction between PVs and CVs. Updated XUV300 TGDi will soon get this logo too. Let’s take a look at how this strategy is executed on Mahindra’s highest-selling series, Bolero.

2022 New Bolero

If we talk about all the things that are updated on 2022 New Bolero, there is not a lot. First, we get the new Twin Peaks logo that replaces the old oval logo on the front and rear and also on the steering wheel. There is no change in its grille too that integrates this new logo. Take a look at the walkaround video by MotorCraze.

What else has changed? Umm, nothing. Is it a bad thing? Not at all. Why fix something that ain’t broke? The OG Bolero is still far fetched when it comes to features like steering adjustment. Forget reach adjustment, it doesn’t even get rake adjustment. The ORVMs should still be adjusted externally like cave people. There’s no concept of door trims at all. Customers only get rexine-covered cardboard that is plonked on the doors.

Even with all these limitations, 2022 New Bolero will continue to sell like hotcakes. Why, though? Because, for an MUV like Bolero, the simpler, the better for targeted rural audiences. Bolero just works and that is enough. The simpler it is, fewer things to break, right?

It even gets a metal bumper that doesn’t crack every day owing to the road conditions that target demographic will drive it on. I still don’t understand how Mahindra got a metal bumper passed by authorities as it has to comply with pedestrian crash protection norms. But, okay. Bolero might be the only PV to get a metal front bumper in the country.

Specs & Features

In terms of features, it gets all four power windows, a 2-din music system with 4 speakers, fog lights, passive cornering lamps, a manual dimming IRVM, a rear washer and wiper, a digital instrument cluster with an MID in the center, and a remote key on higher variants. When compared to Bolero Neo which is priced similarly, OG Bolero is extremely bare bones. Safety features include ABS, EBD, and dual airbags.

In terms of powertrains, 2022 New Bolero gets the same 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo-charged mHawk75 diesel engine. It gets micro-hybrid tech that enables stop/start features that contribute toward OG Bolero’s fuel efficiency. As the mHawk75 name suggests, this engine makes only 75 bhp and 210 Nm torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bolero is offered in B4, B6, and B6 (O) trims. The vehicle in above video is B6 trim while B6 (O) is the top-spec trim. B4 is priced at Rs. 9.31 lakh, B6 is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh and B6 (O) is priced at Rs. 10.24 lakh (all prices ex-sh). Prices are mostly identical to what they were before.