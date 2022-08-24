2022 Mahindra Bolero Spied With New Twin Peaks Logo – Launch Soon

Mahindra Bolero is currently offered in three trims B4, B6 and B6 (O) with prices starting from Rs 9.31 lakh and going up to Rs 10.24 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is getting ready to update their lineup of SUVs with their new Twin Peaks logo, that made its debut on the new XUV700. Recently it was offered on the new gen Scorpio N as well as Scorpio Classic. Next, it is likely to be offered with XUV300 and Bolero. Ahead of launch, both these SUVs have been spied with new logo.

Earlier this week, we shared spy shots of XUV300 facelift with new logo. Now, Bolero with new Mahindra logo has been spied for the first time. Apart from the new logo, no other change is expected to be on offer. Bolero Neo is also expected to get the same logo update. Last year, Mahindra launched Bolero Neo in India which is essentially a facelifted version of TUV300. Bolero Neo is based on the same underpinnings as Bolero.

2022 Mahindra Bolero New Logo

Bolero is one of the top selling vehicles from Mahindra. Just a few months ago, Mahindra updated the Bolero with some additional safety features. Bolero is now offered two airbags as a standard fitment. This was done in accordance with the revised safety norms.

The addition of a front passenger-side airbag has also led to some interior changes inside the cabin. Previously, the passenger side of the dashboard came with a chunky grab handle which has now been replaced by a regular dashboard panel. The new panel on the passenger side also receives a new faux wood garnish, similar to the wood finish on the central console around the AC vents and music system.

Apart from dual airbags, the utility vehicle benefits from other safety features such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder and a Co-driver Occupant Detection System. All these safety features are now offered as a standard fitment across the entire range. For reference, Mahindra offers Bolero in three trims B4, B6 and B6 (O).

It is speculated that Mahindra could offer the ageing Bolero with a mild facelift which could involve subtle cosmetic changes and inclusion of new colour options. Bolero has been spied in dual tone finish earlier. It is likely to get this option with the launch of new logo version. As of now, it continues to be offered with three monotone paint schemes including white, silver and brown.

Features & Specs on offer

With the latest update, no feature update is expected. 2022 Bolero will likely continue to offer the same set of features which include keyless entry, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Bluetooth-enabled music system with AUX and USB connectivity, a remote fuel lid opener, a manual AC and power steering.

Speaking of performance, Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine which kicks out 75 bhp at 3,600rpm and a peak torque of 210 Nm at 1,600rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard which sends power to the rear wheels. Launch is expected in the coming weeks.

