2022 Mahindra Roxor Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra will retain the classic retro design of Roxor minus the Jeep-inspired exterior elements

Mahindra had to pull out the Roxor off-roader from its lineup in North American markets like USA and Canada last year due to a violation of patent laws. The American auto giant Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) found the design of Roxor contentious and lifted from the Jeep-branded off-roaders of yesteryears.

Six months later, the company revised the styling of the front nose of Roxor which later received approval from US regulatory authorities. Images of the updated Roxor went viral on the internet which revealed a clear distinction between the upcoming and discontinued model.

2022 Mahindra Roxor Facelift – Updated Styling

After a long delay, the updated Roxor has started arriving in Mahindra dealerships across USA. The lifestyle off-roader should go on sale soon. While the overall retro theme has been retained by Mahindra, the front grille is now tapered down to the bumper which is a separate unit thus exposing the suspension setup and tyres. This lends Roxor a rugged and utilitarian appeal to its exterior.

To avoid any discrepancies, Mahindra has removed all Jeep resembling parts from the updated Roxor. The reconfigured front end now gets a broader nose which creates a lot more room between the headlights.

It now gets a completely new horizontal double slat grille with honeycomb mesh-like black inserts on it. The vehicle continues to flaunt classic elements such as round headlamps and a large retractable windshield.

Roxor in the North American market falls under the ‘side-by-side’ category which are reserved for recreational vehicles that are not road legal. It is based on the old generation of Thar and is built in Auburn Hills, Michigan by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), which is Mahindra’s subsidiary in USA. Roxor borrows almost every underpinning and running gear from the discontinued Thar.

Roxor- Mechanical Specs

Like the old model, the new Roxor is expected to be powered by a 2.5-litre diesel engine which produces 64 bhp. This engine could be available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 2-speed transfer case with high-range and low-range gear ratios.

The utility vehicle is underpinned by a traditional ladder-on-frame chassis which is suspended on leaf springs all around. Braking setup consists of disc brakes up front and drum brakes at rear.

Thar- Engine, Transmission Options

The new-gen Mahindra Thar gets new underpinnings and new engine options. These include a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. The former kicks out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 150 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Both motors are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.