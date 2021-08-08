2022 Mahindra Scorpio 360 Degree Parking Camera Spied

The third generation Mahindra Scorpio has been testing for about 2 years now – As its launch date draws closer, more spyshots and insights regarding the SUV are surfacing online

Recent spyshots have confirmed the presence of ceiling-mounted speakers, similar to the ones seen on the 2020 Mahindra Thar. Via the spyshots, the presence of an electric sunroof can also be confirmed however it seems that there won’t be a panoramic sunroof offering. Or if there will be one, it might be restricted to the top-end trims only, but at least the test mule didn’t have one.

The latest spy shots shoes the presence of front camera, just under the front logo, which is placed in the center of the grille. This camera is part of the 360 degree parking camera setup, which will be on offer with the new gen Scorpio. Yes, new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will get 360 degree parking camera feature.

Thanks to earlier spy shots, we also get to see the new dashboard design, a large touchscreen infotainment system and a new multi-function steering wheel. Interiors will mostly carry three colour tones, creamish white for the side-panels and roof, black for the dashboard and the leatherette upholstery shall don black and brown shades.

In terms of features, the 2022 Scorpio is expected to be a completely loaded product. It should be getting features like a dual-zone climate control system, connected car tech, push-button start stop, keyless entry, cooled glove box, wireless smartphone charging, semi digital instrument console (with an MID and analogue dials) and much more!

Safety

The 2022 Scorpio is expected to have a host of safety features which should ideally help it to get good NCAP ratings. Some of the expected features include, multiple airbags, auto wipers, auto headlamps, traction control, ESC, EBD, ABS, hill-start assist, rear parking camera and much more. Like its predecessor, it will be based on a ladder-frame chassis, however as per reports, Mahindra has redesigned it to improve overall structural strength.

Powertrain

The third generation Scorpio will be offered with two engine options. Coincidentally, both of these will be retuned versions of the offerings currently available on the Thar. These would include a 2 litre turo petrol motor and a 2.2 litre turbo diesel mHawk engine.

Mahindra has already confirmed that while the engines will be the same, Scorpio will be getting these in a higher state of tune. Transmission options on the Scorpio would mostly include a 6-speed AT and a 6-speed MT. In the past, Mahindra has offered the Scorpio in 4WD configurations, however it remains to be seen if it will offer it in the 2022 model as well. However, it is highly likely that like the previous gen, the 2022 model will also be a RWD unit, primarily.

Competition

Post its launch, the Scorpio won’t have a direct rival as there is almost no other Ladder-frame SUV available around the same price band. However, due to its positioning and price segment, it will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and upcoming VW Taigun.

Earlier, the launch of the Scorpio was expected to take place in 2021. However, due to the pandemic, ongoing semiconductor shortage and multiple other factors, launch is now expected to take place in 2022. Pricing is expected to start around the INR 12 lakhs mark and go all the way up to INR 18 lakhs (ex-showroom).