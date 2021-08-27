2022 Mahindra Scorpio Automatic 7 Seater Variant – Interiors, Sunroof Spied

Launch of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio has been deferred to early 2022 due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis

Mahindra is currently busy with the upcoming launch of new XUV700, which was recently unveiled in its production-spec form. The SUV has been receiving positive reviews from all quarters and Mahindra has been applauded for keeping a very compelling starting price for the vehicle.

However, the homegrown carmaker has also been busy working on developing a new generation model of Scorpio. Test mules of the upcoming mid-size SUV have been spotted on numerous occasions over the past year. Like every other model, its launch timeline has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Another test mule of the new-gen Scorpio has been spied where a video reveals intricate details about its interiors. The model shown in the video is reported to be a top-spec variant with an automatic gearbox. Like the previous set of spy shots revealing the SUV’s cabin, the latest spy video also highlights the revised interiors.

Interior Details

For starters, the car’s dashboard has been completely updated which flaunts a new touchscreen infotainment display. The display is flanked by redesigned vertically oriented air-con vents which get a piano-black finish on its surroundings. Scorpio is well known for its rugged ladder-on-frame SUV characteristics, hence its interiors resonate the same. There are no soft-touch materials, only hard plastics are present.

Mahindra Scorpio 2022 spy video further reveals that the SUV is offered in a seven-seat layout with the third-row offered as forward-facing bench seats instead of side-facing jump seats as seen in the current iteration of Scorpio.

Speculations are rife that Mahindra will also offer Scorpio in a five-seater derivative too in order to keep a very aggressive entry-level price tag just as XUV700. The top-spec model will also get an electric sunroof, however, this one is not a panoramic unit.

Expected Feature on offer

The central console is outlined by a thin stripe of chrome which gives it a premium feel. The dashboard also boasts a centrally mounted speaker and an analogue instrument cluster with a digital multi-information display sandwiched between two concentric dials. Atleast 4 roof mounted speakers can also be seen in the video – 2 at the front and 2 at the rear. Other highlights include dual-tone leatherette upholstery with tan brown and black colours and a multi-functional steering wheel with a flat bottom.

Some of the other feature highlights spotted in these images include C-type USB charging points, a 12V socket, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents and a Micro-Hybrid function with engine start/stop functionality. The top-spec trim of Scorpio will also feature connected car technology and a 360-degree parking camera. There are also enough cubby holes to store one’s knick-knacks.

Engine, Transmission Options

In terms of powertrain, the new-gen Scorpio will be offered with the same set of engine options as XUV700. This includes a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol unit. Engine output is likely to be detuned, in comparison to what is offered on boardh XUV700. Both engine options are likely to receive a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission as options.